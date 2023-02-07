Improving Your Mental Game... and Your Golf

It’s not often one reads a book about one part of life… that can change another aspect of my life. Winning Golf, the Mental Game is such a book. It is widely understood that golf is a very mental game and it certainly is. You are out there on the golf course for hours with your thoughts and emotions which can have a profound effect on how you play. And it’s true that the way we think and feel can also profoundly affect how we react and relate in many aspects of our lives. PGA winner Bruce Crampton said, “Golf is a compromise between what your ego wants you to do, what experience tells you to do, and what your nerves let you do.” Indeed, what Crampton is saying applies to both golf and much of life.

So, it’s not surprising that along with providing some clear directives on how to improve one’s golf game, the book also shares some valuable information on improving the overall quality of life. The author, Dr. Saul L. Miller, is an internationally renowned performance and sport psychologist. In this interesting and easy-to-read book, he describes techniques to create what he calls right feeling, right focus, and right attitude. For example, there’s detailed coaching on how to use ‘conscious breathing’ to generate feelings of calm and power.

Tags

Recommended for you