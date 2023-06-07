With the All-TCAL softball team released, a trio of local athletes were named to the first team.
Tracy’s Malissa George was named Most Valuable Player, and St. Mary’s Ariel Nava was named Most Valuable Pitcher. The first team included Lodi’s Kennedi Brooks and Ashlyn Jubrey, along with Tokay’s Emma Misasi.
Jubrey batted .405 for the Flames, with 17 hits, 11 RBIs and four doubles, and also had a 3.69 earned-run average in five appearances. Brooks went 5-3 in 11 appearances with a 3.30 ERA, with 53 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings, while also batting .234 with four doubles.
Misasi led the Tigers with a .453 batting average, with 24 hits, 16 runs, 12 RBIs, three home runs, three doubles and three triples.
The second team included Lodi’s Kiki Mazza and Tealla Rivera, and Tokay’s Rachel Shannon.
On the honorable mention list was Lodi’s Allison Frank.
The Northern California Officials Association-South is looking for new referees for the upcoming winter basketball season.
Anthony Grigsby, president of the NCOA-South, said the group, which currently fields about 180 referees to cover 85 high schools from Lodi to Los Banos, is hoping to add at least 50 new officials for both boys and girls basketball. He said experience is helpful, but not required, and the NCOA offers training for new and returning officials.
After passing a 21-hour course and paying a $75 membership fee to the NCOA-South, referees will receive a per-game fee. For details, go to www.ncoasouth.com or call Anthony Grigsby at 209-298-5560.
