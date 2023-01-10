Both of Lodi High’s varsity basketball teams lost to Tracy in TCAL play on Monday.
The Flames’ girls team lost a close one in a 49-45 loss, with 19 points from Norah Mayer, 13 from Zoe Aitken, 5 from Isabel Humphrey, 4 from Kiah Aitken, and 2 each from Janie Schallberger and Merry Ferro.
Lodi (8-11, 1-1 TCAL) beat West 49-21 to open TCAL play on Saturday, with 13 points from Mayer, 7 each from Zoe Aitken and Emmy Spaletta, 6 from Schallberger, 5 each from Ferro and Grace Culler, 4 from Kiah Aitken and 2 from Humphrey. The Flames will host Tracy on Friday at 6 p.m.
Varsity boys: Lincoln 60, Lodi 52
Conner Davis and Asher Schroeder each scored 14 to lead the Flames in Monday’s loss, along with 12 from Matt Schiess, 6 from Nathan Morse, 3 from Matt Shinn, 2 from Brayden Stout and 1 from Zach Stephens.
Lodi (7-12, 0-2 TCAL) will host Tracy at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Varsity boys: West 62, Lodi 43
The Tigers dropped to 1-2 in TCAL play with Monday’s loss, and 2-11 overall. Tokay will playat Lincoln today at 7:30 p.m.
JV girls: Lincoln 39, Lodi 15
The Flames lost their league game on Monday, with 7 points from Sienna Aitken, 4 from Khalayah Wright, 2 from Jasmine Adkins, and 1 each from Kylie Blum and Keily Ramirez. Lodi is 13-6.
Freshman boys: Lodi 74, Lincoln 48
Jackson Butler led the Flames with 29 points in Monday’s victory, to go along with 18 from Xavier Davis, 9 from Cooper Mettler, 8 from Noah Munoz, 4 each from Matthew Biglieri and Eli Souza, and 2 from Noah Hufford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.