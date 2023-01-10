Both of Lodi High’s varsity basketball teams lost to Tracy in TCAL play on Monday.

The Flames’ girls team lost a close one in a 49-45 loss, with 19 points from Norah Mayer, 13 from Zoe Aitken, 5 from Isabel Humphrey, 4 from Kiah Aitken, and 2 each from Janie Schallberger and Merry Ferro.

