This Friday will be special for the Liberty Ranch High football team.
That is because Liberty Ranch is hosting its first-ever Sac-Joaquin Section playoff game at Hawk Stadium.
On Sunday, the section released its playoff brackets for all seven divisions. Liberty Ranch (5-5), the No. 7 seed in Division V, will host No. 10 Foothill of Sacramento (7-3), a member of the Pioneer Valley League. Foothill took third place in the league.
The Foothill-Liberty Ranch winner will play at No. 2 Ripon on Friday, Nov. 15.
A preview of Liberty Ranch’s playoff opener will run later this week.
Lodi (6-4), which beat Tokay 28-14 in the Tri-City Athletic League finale at Hubbard Field last Friday, was in the running for a playoff berth, but was not part of the 12-team Division II bracket.
