Tokay High’s golf team dropped to 4-4-1 in the Tri-City Athletic League with Tuesday’s 219-240 loss to St. Mary’s at Micke Grove Golf Course.
St. Mary’s is still holding onto second place in the TCAL with a 7-2 record, behind one-loss Lodi.
Aleesa Ohata led the Tigers with a 40, followed by Elisa Cabrera’s 45, Mariko Hashimoto’s 51, 52s by Hannah Hauschildt and Annika Hauschildt, and a 53 from Emma Buck.
TENNIS
Varsity
St. Mary’s 6, Lodi 3
The Flames took one of the six singles matches, and two of the three doubles matches in Tuesday’s loss.
Lodi’s CeCe Chinchiolo defeated Lisette Almanza 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 at No. 4 singles, Lodi’s Victoria Eaton and Larisa Johnston defeated Sarah Faragher and Sofia Shamroukh 6-1, 4-6, 1-0 (4) at No. 2 doubles, and Bella Schiaffino and Sarah Sherman defeated Abby Perez and Lauren Carter 7-5, 7-5 at No. 3.
Lodi fell to 3-2 in TCAL play, and the Rams improved to 5-2.