The Lodi High boys water polo team finished the regular season with Thursday’s 18-6 victory over Tokay, with 4 goals from Anthony Celli, 3 each from Nathan Larson and Guy Hein, 2 each from Braden Endter, Tyler Christy and Korben Reed, and 1 each from Sam Meyers, Jackson Stilwell and Tyler Nord.
Tyler Carson blocked 8 shots in goal as the Flames improved to 15-10 overall and 8-2 in league. St. Mary’s, having already clinched the league championship, played Lincoln Thursday for a chance to go 10-0 in league play.
Tokay got 2 goals each from Camden Perkins, Henry Bayon and Ryan Trevena, while Ben Plath blocked 6 shots.
Lodi will find out this weekend what its playoff seed will be, and whether the Flames will have a home game or have to travel in the first round on Wednesday. Lodi’s girls squad will likely have a home game on Tuesday.