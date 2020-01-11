Accomplishments: Samira Mason is a Tokay High girls wrestler who has pulled off a hat trick.
Competing at the 6th annual Tokay Lady Tigers Invitational on Jan. 4, Mason, a junior, won the 118-pound class. Going 4-0 at the invitational, she posted a 13-0 major decision win over Dixon’s Isabella Ngo in the championship match.
“I did better than I expect it,” Mason said. “I just got my head into the game and listened to my coaches when they were yelling at me.”
Mason jumped out to a 6-0 lead on Ngo in the first round. The score remained the same in the second round. Then Mason registered the last five points in the third round; a takedown and reversal and one escape.
Before the championship match, Mason, who is 16-2 on the season, won two of her three matches by pins.
“She’s been doing fantastic lately,” said Tokay coach George Bozovich of Mason’s performance at the invitational. “One of the most athletic kids I’ve ever coached.”
Mason admitted to being nervous entering Tokay’s own tournament. Before the championship match, she faced Elk Grove’s Andrea Espinosa in the semifinals. Mason won by pin.
“She just came in really aggressive,” said Mason of Espinosa. “I think she did a pretty good job wrestling against me.”
Mason’s title was the third one, or hat trick, this season. She has competed in six tournaments this winter season. That includes this weekend’s Napa Girls Tournament, a two-day event that wraps up today.
Another Tokay wrestler who won their weight class was Cassidy Curtiss (235), who is also a junior. Mason talked about how this year’s team is exactly just that — a team.
“We have some girls who are really athletic, and some of them really like the sport,” Mason said. “There’s always things to fix. But everyone is going to do really good.”
Before the start of this season, Mason did a lot of conditioning and competed in freestyle wrestling.
“I did what I could,” Mason said.
Mason competed in nearly a half-dozen freestyle wrestling tournaments before the start of the high school season. There were benefits of improvement while she competed in those tournaments.
“Probably my speed and being more calmer during the matches,” Mason said. “I use to be like ‘got to go, got to go.’ Now I’m like I have to do this to do this. I think it’s my mentality to really improve.”
Mason feels being aggressive to start in the first round can be one of the keys to winning matches — be it by pins or decisions that are close or beyond 10 points.
“You have to pay attention to what you’re doing,” said Mason in preparing through practices. “You just can’t go out there thinking you’re going to win the match ... you have to think.”
One of the goals Mason established this season. After placing high at the Tri-City Athletic League and Sac-Joaquin Section tournaments last winter, Mason earned a berth in the California Interscholastic Federation Girls Wrestling Championships, but went 0-2 on the first day.
“My mentality is getting better,” Mason said. “There’s things to improve. I’m focused on trying to get to state, and hopefully make it on the podium.”
Mason started wrestling in her freshman year at Tokay.
“In PE we were doing wrestling,” recalled Mason of when Bozovich and his assistant coaches saw Mason wrestling in physical education. “They were like ‘you should come out to practice.’ I started to come and I liked it.”
Contact Mike Bush at mikeb@lodinews.com. Follow on Twitter: @MBush LodiSports.
SAMIRA MASON AT A GLANCE
Family: Mother April Ramos and six brothers and sisters; three boys and three girls.
Favorite sport: Wrestling
Favorite athlete: Freestyle wrestler Jordan Burroughs
Best sports moment: When the Tokay High girls wrestler, a junior now competing in the 118-pound class, won her weight class at the 6th annual Tokay Lady Tiger Invitational on Jan. 4 and won the Tri-City Athletic League title as a freshman in 2018.
Worst sports moment: Injuring her shoulder during a match. But she’s proud to say that despite the injury she won the match when Tokay competed in a tournament toward the end of November 2019.
Hobbies: Skating.
Favorite restaurant: In-N-Out Burger
Must-see TV: SpongeBob SquarePants
Dream car: A new Mercedes Benz
Dream vacation: Jamica
Famous person she’d like to meet: Singer Victoria Anthony.
Plans after graduation: After she graduates from Tokay High in the spring of 2021, Mason plans to attend a four-year college and hopes to continue wrestling as well. Her major is undecided at this time.