GALT — Alexis Gonzalez had impeccable timing.
That was a boost for Galt, which rallied to beat cross-town rival Liberty Ranch 2-1 in a Sierra Valley Conference boys soccer game at Hawk Stadium on Liberty Ranch’s campus on Thursday. Galt pounded Liberty Ranch 4-1 in their first meeting at Warrior Stadium on Jan. 14.
“I think that there’s that little bit of complacency that kind of sneaks in from time to time that we really have to guard against,” said Galt assistant coach Dane White of the first meeting between the two clubs.
Liberty Ranch assistant coach Sal Ochoa added, “The second game was a lot different than the first game. We had our opportunities, they had theirs.
Galt (6-0 in the SVC, 15-1-1) moves closer toward its seventh consecutive conference title with four conference games remaining. The Warriors are also the two-time defending Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV champions.
Liberty Ranch (3-2 in the SVC, 8-6) is now battling for its playoff life. The Hawks join SVC foes El Dorado, Union Mine and Rosemont of Sacramento to earn one of the conference’s four playoff berths. Galt, in all likelihood, secured one of the positions with the win over its rival. According to the section’s website — cifsjs.org — the playoffs are scheduled to start on Feb. 17 and 18.
Thursday’s game was knotted at 1-1 entering the 70th minute. Galt and Liberty Ranch had traded offensive positions throughout the first 30 minutes of the second half.
“They both played hard,” said Liberty Ranch assistant coach Sal Ochoa.
Then Gonzalez, who was running down the Warriors’ sideline, saw the loose soccer ball. From more than 15 yards, he fired the ball that soared over the heads of more than a half-dozen Galt and Liberty Ranch players. The ball landed into the back of the net that gave the Warriors a 2-1 lead.
“That kid has incredible talent ever since he was 9 years-old,” said White of Gonzalez, who is a senior. “Just his ability to work the ball is so impressive. This year, he’s had a lot target on his back from a lot of teams; at times he gets double- and triple-teamed. When he has those kind of moments to shine, when we can open up the field. That was pretty good 1-2 work; he can get the ball and he’s able to execute like that and put the ball into the back of the net.”
Shortly after the shot, Liberty Ranch found itself in card trouble that led to one less player on the field for the remainder of the game. After the goal, Liberty Ranch’s Damion Ochoa was given a red card and immediately ejected after arguing with one of the game officials after Gonzalez’s goal.
Then Liberty Ranch head coach Jorge Ortega was awarded a yellow card for having too many Hawk players on the field after the ejection. As soon as the game was over, Ortega immediately left the field.
Galt, too, was guilty of receiving a card. Gonzalez, in the 78th minute, received a yellow card after a foul in which a Liberty Ranch player fell hard on the ground at midfield.
In the final minute of the contest, Galt almost added another goal to the final score. Francisco Alvarez used his head that looked like the shot would go into the Hawks’ net. But the ball soared and hit the top of the net of the goal and rolled out of bounds.
“He’s injured, but he’s still playing his heart out there,” said White of Alvarez.
The visiting Warriors tied the game at 1-1 in the 38th minute. Forward Enrique Hernandez, only a sophomore, followed up a missed shot by a teammate and quickly tapped the soccer ball into the left corner of the net at the south end of the stadium.
Liberty Ranch scored its only goal in the 26th minute. Isaac Sandoval, one of only four seniors on the team, found the loose soccer ball inside the box that Hawk and Galt players scrambled to gain possession. But Sandoval punched the ball into right side of the net for a 1-0 lead.
