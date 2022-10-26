The Lodi High girls golf team placed third at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I Tournament on Tuesday at Timber Creek Golf Course in Roseville, securing a place at the section Masters tournament next Monday at The Reserve at Spanos Park.

Pleasant Grove won the team standings with a 379, followed by Granite Bay in second with a 387. The Masters takes the top six teams from Division I, and Oak Ridge (396), Folsom (428) and St. Francis (450) filled out those positions.