The Lodi High girls golf team placed third at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I Tournament on Tuesday at Timber Creek Golf Course in Roseville, securing a place at the section Masters tournament next Monday at The Reserve at Spanos Park.
Pleasant Grove won the team standings with a 379, followed by Granite Bay in second with a 387. The Masters takes the top six teams from Division I, and Oak Ridge (396), Folsom (428) and St. Francis (450) filled out those positions.
The Flames shot 393 as a team, with Amelia Garibaldi placing third individually with a 70, behind Pleasant Grove's Alaythia Hinds and Oak Ridge's Haley Wong, who both carded 69s.
Reese Koenig carded a 76 for Lodi, followed by Viviana Rojas with a 77, ClaraGrace Plath with an 81, Delaney Vasquez with an 89, and Allison Frank with a 93.
Varsity boys — Lodi 12, Tokay 1
The Flames finished the regular season with Tuesday's victory against cross-town rival Tokay, with two goals each from Tyler Nord and Korben Reed, and one each from Anthony Celli, Guy Hein, Koen Amador, Eli Plath, Cedar Burns, Rylan Takahashi, Ethan Elrod and Adrian Llanos.
Goalkeepers Evan Peterson and Tyler Carson split time in the cage, with six blocks and a steal from Peterson and four blocks and a steal from Carson.
Lodi finished the regular season with a 16-10 overall record, and a second-place finish in the Tri-City Athletic league at 8-2. The Flames will now wait to see where they land in the playoffs when brackets are released today. Lodi went to the SJS D2 championship game last year, which ended in a loss, and played in the NorCal playoffs.
Tokay finished its season 5-9 overall, and 2-8 in TCAL play.
The Lodi girls team defeated Tokay 16-3 on Tuesday, and also finished second in the TCAL standings at 8-2 (18-10 overall). The Flames, the defending SJS D2 champions, will also be heading to the section playoffs.
SJS D1 playoffs — St. Francis 3, Lodi 0
The 12th-seeded Flames dropped out of the Division I playoffs with Tuesday's first-round loss to No. 5 St. Francis, losing by scores of 25-10, 25-10, 25-14.
Davina Amen led the Flames (11-15) with six kills, while Karis Mann, Grace Culler and Elizabeth Kanemura each had four kills. Culler and Kanemura each added six assists, the Flames had six digs each from Lacee Kyles, Charlie Jacobson and Kanemura, and five assists each from Mariah Azua, Culler and Lauren Tadman.
St. Francis (21-7) moves on to face No. 4 Rocklin (21-12).
Other TCAL teams that played Tuesday in D1 were No. 1 St. Mary's, which swept No. 16 Edison, and No. 13 West, which lost to No. 3 Pitman. In D2, No. 6 Tracy swept No. 11 Manteca. St. Mary's (23-7) will host No. 9 Turlock (18-11).
In Division V, No. 4 Liberty Ranch swept No. 13 Ben Holt by scores of 25-12, 25-15, 25-23. The Hawks (24-7) will host No. 5 Central Catholic (14-9) today.
