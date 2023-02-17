The sixth-seeded Liberty Ranch boys basketball team skated past the first round of the SJS Division IV playoffs with Wednesday’s 50-42 victory, ending No. 11 Summerville’s season with a 14-11 record.
Liberty Ranch (14-15) moves on to face No. 3 Marysville (26-3) on the road today.
Varsity boys D6 playoffs: Elliot Christian 74, Trinity Prep 55
The seventh-seeded Eagles cruised in Wednesday’s play-in game in the Division VI playoffs against No. 10 Trinity Prep.
Elliot Christian (10-18) moves on to the quarterfinals to face No. 2 Turlock Christian today. Trinity Prep finished 1-10.
Varsity girls D4 playoffs: Dixon 4, Liberty Ranch 3
The fourth-seeded Hawks were bounced from the section quarterfinals on Wednesday after leading 2-1 at halftime, with three second-half goals from No. 5 Dixon.
Liberty Ranch finished 11-5-4. Dixon (17-4-1) moves on to face No. 1 Placer (9-4-5) in the semifinals.
