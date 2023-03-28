The Tokay High baseball team shut out West 5-0 on the road on Monday to open Tri-City Athletic League play.
Cory Sugg started and pitched six innings of 2-hit ball, striking out 15 batters while walking one, before giving way to Giani Camacho, who had a walk and a strikeout in one scoreless inning of work.
At the plate, Tokay had 4 hits and 8 walks, with a 2-for-3 day with a double from Brock Sell, a double from Sugg, and a single from Ryan Oliveri. Matthew Casillas racked up 3 walks, and Paul Buckley had 2.
Tokay (5-2, 1-0 TCAL) and West (4-6, 0-1) are scheduled to face off today in the second game of their series at 6:30 p.m. at Billy Hebert Field.
Varsity: Galt 11, Union Mine 1
The Warriors scored 8 runs over the last 2 innings to win Monday’s Sierra Valley Conference game and improve to 2-0 in conference play (3-2 overall).
Noah Van Dyke led the JV Tigers to victory with five hits on Monday, of which four were doubles.
The Tigers went off for 10 runs in the fifth inning, during which Kolt Aubrey singled, while Dante Rodriguez, Adrian Mendoza and Brenden Scott reached on errors.
Jake Sell finished 2-for-3, and Mendoza finished 2-for-3 with 3 runs, and Rodriguez finished with 3 RBIs.
On the mound, Rodriguez went 4 innings, allowing 2 runs on 4 hits while striking out 5 batters.
The JV Flames held on despite a late Rams rally in Monday’s victory, with a 2-for-3 day from Andrew McEntire, a double from Charlie Casazza, and a single from Santino Ramirez.
On the mound, Andrew Fichtner had 8 strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings of work, Landon Beasley pitched 1 1.3 scoreless innings, and J. Blankenship pitched one inning.
Varsity: Liberty Ranch 12, Bradshaw Christian 4
The Hawks racked up 17 hits in Monday’s SVC victory, with a 3-for-4 day with a double, 2 RBIs and 2 runs from Carlie Perez, a 3-for-4 day with a double and 2 RBIs from Gracyn Graviette, a 2-for-4 day with 2 RBIs and 2 runs from Natalie Vigil, a 2-for-4 day from Ysabella Granata, a triple, a double and 2 runs from Sierra Dunagan, a triple from Abby Quintana, and singles from Kaitlynn Castro, Xiana Juarez, Paitlyn Snow and Laura Quinn.
Liberty Ranch (1-2, 1-0 SVC) is scheduled to play at El Dorado today.
Varsity boys: St. Mary’s 3, Lodi 0
The Flames suffered a 25-17, 25-12, 25-19 loss in its TCAL opener on Monday, with 5 kills each from Nicholas McDonald and Tyler Carson, 2 aces and 12 digs from Diego Villalobos, and 3 blocks, 5 digs and 13 assists from Nathan Bishop.
Lodi (6-4, 0-1 TCAL) will host Lincoln today.
JV boys: Lodi 2, St. Mary’s 0
The JV Flames took down the Rams 25-20, 25-19, with 26 digs and 5 aces from Mac Pilcher, 15 assists, 3 digs and 2 kills from Tyler Protz, 8 kills and 4 digs from Sebastian Ramirez, and 3 kills and 2 blocks from Max Osborn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.