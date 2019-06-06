Marissa Fabian and Alexander Elrod graduated from Lodi High last week.
But in four years, the former Flames accomplished quite a bit as student-athletes. They were recognized for their accomplishments recently.
During the school’s award ceremonies, Fabian, a three-sport athlete, and Elrod, a two-sport athlete, were given the Class of 2019’s Most Outstanding Athlete awards. Fabian took home the Melby Award, which is presented to Lodi High’s top female senior student-athlete. Elrod won the Conklin Award for the school’s top male senior student-athlete.
Starting at center field on the Lodi High softball team this spring, Fabian helped the Flames to a 13-7 overall record that included a 9-6 mark in the Tri-City Athletic League. She batted .394 and had 31 RBIs. She also had five doubles, four triples and four home runs. Fabian had a fielding percentage of .935.
A guard — shooting and point — on the Lodi girls basketball team, Fabian started all four years on the squad. Fabian averaged 10.7 points per game and 5.6 rebounds per game.
In addition, Fabian had 121 assists, which led the team, and 70 steals. Fabian and the Flames posted a 6-4 record in the TCAL and 15-12 overall, just missing a Sac-Joaquin Section playoff berth.
Last fall, Fabian played in the front and back rows on the Lodi volleyball team, which went winless in the TCAL and 11-18 overall. Fabian played in each sport all four years.
Fabian will continue playing one of the three sports. Next Friday, she and Flame softball teammate Danielle Pfennig are scheduled to play in the annual High School Baseball and Softball All-Star Classic at Delta College.
This fall, Fabian will be attending the University of the Pacific, and will be trying out for the college’s softball team.
Last month, Elrod competed in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke at the Sac-Joaquin Section Swimming Finals at Tokay High’s swimming pool. Elrod was one of more than a half-dozen Flame swimmers who competed at the post-season event.
Last fall, Elrod served as captain of the Lodi boys water polo team. He helped guide the Flames to an 8-2 record in the TCALand 17-9, which included a section Division I playoffs. Lodi beat Gregori of Modesto before Rocklin cooled off the Flames in the second round.
Elrod, who started on the boys water polo team in his senior and junior years, also played both sports all four years.
This fall, Elrod will be attending Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.
Editor’s note: This is thefirst in a two-part series of Lodi High and Tokay High senior athletes who earned their respective schools top athlete awards. Tokay High will run next week.