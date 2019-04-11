Mia Misasi and Kayly Pau each had four hits for the Tokay High softball team, which posted a 15-1 win over St. Mary’s in a Tri-City Athletic League game on Thursday.
Pau also had seven RBIs, with four coming off a grand slam, for Tokay (2-6 in the TCAL, 6-10), which had 17 hits in the game. Emily Walker and Annika Hauschildt each had three hits, Hannah Hauschildt two and Katherine Jackson one. St. Mary’s only had five hits.
Walker struck out seven Rams batters.
Tracy 8, Lodi 3
Caitlin Ahlbach went 2-for-3 with two RBIs as the Flames fell on Thursday, while Marissa Fabian knocked a triple and Kayleigh Coberly belted a double. Andrea Lira added a single, while Ashlee Toy pitched five innings, with five runs allowed (three earned) on seven hits.
Stone Ridge Christian 12, Elliot Christian 1
Bailey Correia smacked her seventh home run of the season for Elliot (2-3 in the Central California Athletic Association, 3-3) on Thursday. Correia had two of the Eagles’ three hits; her other hit was a single. Sydnee Johnson had the Eagles’ hit.
Freshman Samantha Tucker struck out six Knight batters.
Junior varsity
Tracy 28, Lodi 2
Sydney Featherston and Jocelyn Moya each went 2-for-3 in Thursday’s blowout loss, with two doubles from Moya and one from Featherston.
Leyla Ayala had a single and a run, and Alexis Bindi added a single and an RBI.
BASEBALL
Varsity
Big Valley Christian 14, Elliot Christian 3
The Eagles had just two hits in Thursday’s loss, with a double from Joshua Alejandre and a single from Aleander Pinasco. Alejandre, Pinasco and Matthew Alagna each scored a run.
GOLF
Boys
Lodi 202, Lincoln 219
Ethan Korock fired a 38 for Lodi (6-0 in the TCAL, 11-0) in Thursday’s league match at Woodbridge Golf and Country Club, par-37. Trevor Topham followed at 39, Jake Aberle 41 and Jack LeBraon and Ryan Chraska each had 42.
TENNIS
Varsity
Lincoln 9, Tokay 0
Tokay’s Nick Lozano took Tommy Overgaard to a third set before falling 6-4, 6-7 (2), 10-4, and the No. 1 doubles team of Seth Cunha and Nicholas Merrill lost 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 to Kailash Maddula and Ram Goutam, but the other five matches went in straight sets. Tokay forfeited No. 2 doubles and No. 3 doubles.
BADMINTON
Varsity
Tokay 4, Lincoln 1
The Tokay boys took down the Trojans on Thursday, while the girls lost 5-0. On the boys side, Hasnain Zaman won 2-1, Angelo Galamay won 2-1, the doubles team of Anis Rehman and Adeel Bhatti won 2-0, while Hamad Khan and Zeeshon Khan won 2-1.
TRACK AND FIELD
Varsity boys
West 71, Lodi 65
Larry McDowell had two wins in Thursday’s team loss, taking the shot put at 48 feet, 5 inches and the discus at 132-10.
Kimani Bell won the 400 at 52.48 seconds, Darrius Hart won the high jump at 6-4, and Harvard-bound Samuel Wright won the pole vault at 16-6.
Varsity girls
Lodi 90, West 45
Hours after signing to run track at George Fox University in Oregon, Emily Dubois led the Flames to victory with wins in the 100 hurdles (16.17 seconds), the long jump (17 feet, 3 3/4 inches) and the high jump (5-2).
Teammate Paige Sefried also won three events, taking the 100 (12.669 seconds), the 300 hurdles (47.97) and the 200 (25.99), while Ruth Hernandez (who signed to run track for Notre Dame de Namur) won the 800 (2:35) and the 1,600 (5:34). Lyneth Alacar took the 400 at 1:03, and Kelsey Siria won the pole vault at 9-6.
Junior varsity boys
Lodi 90, West 45
Nicholas Bersi wo the 1,600 at 5:01 and the 800 in 2:17, and Andres Zavalas won the 100 at 12:07 and the 200 at 24.74.
Junior varsity girls
Lodi 75, West 55
Katelyn Gonzalez won the 100 hurdles at 18.34 and the 300 hurdles at 54.50, while Ella Waters won the 400 at 1:08.1 and the 100 at 28.84.