Mackenzie Overle scored the lone goal for the Lodi High girls soccer team in Tuesday’s Tri-City Athletic League finale against West, which would win the game 2-1.
The Wolf Pack led 1-0 at halftime and scored early in the second half in Tracy. The Flames just missed on a possible equalizer as time wound down.
Camille Quinones played a solid game, as did Chloe Nowak in the center midfield.
Junior varsity
West 3, Lodi 1
Susanna Andrade scored Lodi’s goal, with an assist from Maggie Kuerbis, in coach Steve Kirkwold’s final game after coaching 50 years at various levels. Aleigh Wolff played well on defense, and Julianne Bauserman played well in the midfield for Lodi (4-8-3 overall, 1-6-3 in the TCAL).