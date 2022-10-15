GALT — That massive dirt cloud hanging over the Liberty Ranch home football field during their homecoming game on Friday night could only mean one thing.
Hawks halfback Arthur Draeger was running wild.
Draeger left visiting Bradshaw Christian in the dust, punishing the Pride with four first-half touchdowns on the way to a 42-14 win in Sierra Valley Conference action at Hawk Stadium.
With the win, Liberty Ranch (8-0, 3-0 SVC) took sole possession of first place and kept its unbeaten record unblemished.
Draeger scored two touchdowns in the first quarter on long runs of 17 and 69 yards and then added two more in the second quarter by bullying his way to paydirt from five yards out and another from the one-yard line to stake the Hawks to a 28-0 lead.
But it was a 40-yard first half run by Draeger that had the raucous Hawks fans cheering in disbelief. He took a handoff from quarterback Kymani Fenika on the Bradshaw Christian 33-yard line and bolted up the middle, emerged from a pile of Pride tacklers and darted up the left sidelines, breaking multiple tackles and refusing to go down until he was pushed out of bounds at the Hawks 22-yard line.
“It was just sheer determination. My offensive line was opening holes all night and I have to give them all the credit,” Draeger said. “Now we have to focus on our game next week against Union Mine. We’re not thinking about being undefeated. We are just taking it one game at a time.”
Liberty Ranch head coach Warren Schroeder praised Draeger’s efforts.
“Draeger came out and made this a statement game tonight. He’s just a tough, hard runner and the offensive line did a great job.” Schroeder said. “Our game plan was to run the ball and stop the Bradshaw Christian run game and we executed both very well.”
Fenika scored on a quarterback keeper from five yards out to open the third quarter and dashed 25 yards to the end zone for another touchdown to cap the scoring for the Hawks.
Defensively, Liberty Ranch bottled up the Pride’s best running back, Mateo Mojica, for most of the game while allowing no touchdowns on the ground. Bradshaw Christian quarterback Ethan Rickert twice found wide receiver Nathan Zeppieri for touchdown passes of 26 and 37 yards.
But Rickert was hounded and harassed by the Hawks defense all night and was sacked four times, twice by Cody Smith and once apiece by Nick Cedeno and Armando Tapia. Brannon Cathey also recovered a Rickert fumble for Liberty Ranch.
Bradshaw Christian (5-3, 1-2 SVC) head coach Drew Rickert tipped his hat to Liberty Ranch.
“That’s a good Hawks football team over there. They are very well-coached and did a good job of stopping our running game, so we had to pass,” Rickert said. “We got a couple of touchdowns that way and dropped a couple more that could have been touchdowns. But we can’t make mistakes like that and expect to win against good teams.”
Liberty Ranch will take on Union Mine next Friday in a road game before ending the regular season in a rivalry game with Galt at home in two weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.