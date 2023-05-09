The Lodi High baseball team survived a late rally by Mountain House to advance from the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Divison II playoffs.
Mountain House, the 12th seed, scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning, but couldn’t close the gap as No. 5 Lodi won 6-4.
The Flames scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning to kick-start things, with singles by Carson Devine and Caiden Andes, and back-to-back doubles by Andrew Wright and Gavin Mora. Devine and Wright both scored on Mora’s double.
Lodi scored another in the third after Austin Meehleis led off with a double, and put two across in the fourth to get just enough of a cushion. Andes and Devine both went 3-for-3 in the victory.
On the mound, Wright held Mountain House to one run before the Mustangs started their rally in the seventh. He finished with 6 1/3 innings pitched, scattering nine hits and two walks while striking out eight batters. Vance Haskins closed out the final 2/3 innings, with a strikeout, allowing two hits and a run.
The Flames advance to the D-II quarterfinals, where on Thursday they will travel to face No. 4 Rio Americano, a 10-0 winner over No. 13 Cordova.
Varsity boys: D1 Tournament
The Lodi High boys golf team advanced out of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I tournament with a fourth-place finish at Haggin Oaks Golf Course in Sacramento on Monday.
The Flames shot a team score of 382 on Haggin’s MacKenzie Course, a par-72 journey. Granite Bay was the D-I champion with a 367, followed by Jesuit with a 373, and Rocklin with a 375.
A trio of Flames were the low scorers for the team, with Timur Alalin, Cedar Burns and Jack Main each shooting a 3-over 75. A.J. Salvetti followed with a 77, and Jack Topham carded an 80.
The SJS Masters Tournament takes the top six teams from Division I, plus the top nine golfers apart from those teams. The Masters Tournament is next Monday at The Reserve at Spanos Park.
