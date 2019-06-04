Mitch Walding
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Baseball
Professional: Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies AAA)
Walding, a 26-year-old third baseman, is on a five-game hitting streak over the past week, with a single against Scranton/Wilkes Barre on May 31, a single the next day and a solo home run in the series finale on June 2. In the first two games of a series against Pawtucket, he had a single and a run in a 4-1 loss on Monday, and went 2-for-4 with a double in Tuesday’s 7-5 loss.
Gio Brusa
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Baseball
Professional: Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants AA)
Brusa, a 25-year-old first baseman, had a single and an RBI in a 7-6 loss to Reading on June 1.
Zach Phillips
High school: Galt
Sport: Baseball
Professional: Acereros del Norte
Phillips, a 32-year-old reliever, threw a scoreless inning of relief in a 4-2 loss to Monterrey on June 1, then made an appearance the next day, taking the loss in a 6-4 decision against Monterrey with one run on two hits without recording an out.
Alex Patterson
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Baseball
College: UC Santa Barbara
Patterson, a senior reliever, went 3 1/3 innings against Fresno State in the Stanford Regional of the NCAA Baseball Tournament, allowing one run on two hits and four walks in a 9-2 loss. The Gauchos dropped a 6-4 loss to Sacramento State the next day to drop out of the tournament.
Do you know of a local athlete who has continued playing at the college or pro levels? If so, the News-Sentinel encourages you (parents, coaches, athletes and anyone else) to update us on how these former athletes are doing. We’d like to update our readers as often as possible. You can reach the News-Sentinel sports department by phone at 369-7035 or by e-mail at sports@lodinews.com.