The Lodi High football team got in the win column on Friday with an emphatic 62-20 victory over McNair in Stockton.
The Flames did it with a career night for quarterback Matt Shinn, who ran for 227 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, along with two touchdowns in the air.
“I think we finally really understood and found what our identity is on offense. It's going to run through the quarterback, and we were able to do that tonight,” said Lodi coach Joe Rohles, who notched his first career victory as a head coach. “His leadership really came out. We struggled a little bit on Tuesday with focus, and he was able to turn it around on Wednesday and Thursday and have a great week and a great game.”
Lodi spread the scoring around, with Jordan Sandoval scoring three touchdowns during his eight-carry, 51-yard night, and two short-yardage touchdowns from Jackson Handel.
“We just focused up more at practice, came out better, harder. You know, we just had to take it home today,” Sandoval said. “It feels good, but we just move on to the next week.”
Lodi set the tone on the first drive, taking half of the first period to march 73 yards in 11 plays, capping the slog with Sandoval's first touchdown, a 6-yard power to the left side. The Eagles responded with an equally methodical drive, ending a 13-play drive with a 4-yard power of their own from running back Willia Valle Cabrera.
Then Lodi got flashy with a one-play drive, with Shinn breaking off a 74-yard scamper that included hurdling a defender for his first touchdown. After a McNair three-and-out, Lodi needed just one play to score again after a botched punt, with Shinn hitting a streaking Brody Mackey for a 26-yard score.
After another defensive stop, Sandoval found paydirt again, piling into the end zone on top of his offensive line on a 1-yard dive. With a 27-6 lead and the second quarter winding down, the Flames were off and running.
“Most of the game, they were kind of lazy, so we took advantage of it,” Sandoval said. “Found the open hole, broke out, get the yards we gotta get.”
After another defensive stop, Shinn tossed his second touchdown, a 13-yard dime to Kash Merryman on a hitch route.
“We made some adjustments after the first two drives,” Rohles said about the defensive stops. “We were able to switch up the fronts a little bit and confuse them on some things, but we were just putting pressure on the quarterback and making plays down on the end to get those stops.”
One of those stops saw Lodi's Sean Tetz tally two sacks in four plays.
McNair's James Brown returned the opening kickoff of the second half for an 87-yard touchdown, but Lodi went back to work piling up the points in the third quarter, — a 28-yard Sandoval score for his third, and a pair of 1-yard Handel dives opposite a 22-yard Skyler Bell pass to Izaiah Thomas for McNair put the Flames up 55-20 heading into the fourth quarter.
Shinn scored his second rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter from 7 yards out, and a running clock wound down the rest of the game quickly with no more scoring.
“You know, as a first time head coach, it's great to get the W, but I really want to just take it one game at a time,” Rohles said. “We have homecoming next week, and I want to just keep the kids focused on doing the job that they need to do to get that victory.”
All told, the Flames (1-2) piled up 411 yards on the ground, with seven ball-carriers contributing. Shinn completed 6 of 9 passes for 73 yards, with Mackey leading at two catches and 49 yards.
For McNair (0-3), Bell completed 10 of 23 passes for 111 yards, and Valle Cabrera finished with 41 yards on 13 carries.
Lodi now heads into homecoming week, where the Flames will face Franklin of Elk Grove at the Grape Bowl next Friday. Franklin (0-3) is coming off a 55-14 thrashing at the hands of a 3-0 Tokay squad.
Colfax 44, Galt 13
The Warriors took their first loss this season on Friday, with Kayson Jones scoring both of Galt's touchdowns.
Jones scored on a 66-yard pass from Roman Tapia, and added and 8-yard run.
Galt (2-1) plays at Natomas next Friday.
Linden 48, Liberty Ranch 24
The Hawks dropped to 0-2 this season with Friday's loss, which saw Linden junior Matt Schallberger pass for 251 yards.
