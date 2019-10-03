The Lodi High girls golf team wrapped up Tri-City Athletic League action on Thursday with a forfeit win over West, which did not have enough golfers for the league finale, at the Tracy Country Club, par-36 course.
Lodi finished the league dual season with a 9-1 record. The TCAL tournament is worth five matches for a total of 15.
Amelia Garibaldi and Delaney Vasquez tied at 44 to lead the Flames, followed by Hollie Becker at 56, Katelyn Gonzalez at 58, Ava Acevedo at 59, Amelia Gonzalez at 64 and Marissa Petersen at 66.
The league tournament is Oct. 14 at Elkhorn Golf Course in Stockton.
Liberty Ranch 270, Rosemont 337
The Hawks improved to 8-2 overall and 5-1 in the Sierra Valley Conference with Thursday’s victory at Dry Creek GC. Genevieve Akers led Liberty Ranch with a 47, followed by Alejandra Oceguera at 53, Ashlin McCormick 50, Hannah Freitas at 59 and Madison Alford at 61.
On Tuesday, the Hawks took down El Dorado, 273-302, at Cold Springs CC. Oceguera led the Hawks with a 45, along with a 48 from Akers, a 54 from McCormick, a 61 from Alford and 65s from Hannah Freitas and Anabella Siverling.
VOLLEYBALL
Varsity
Millennium 3, Elliot 1
Ava Van Groningen led Elliot Christian (4-7 in the Central California Athletic Association, 7-8) in aces (6), blocks (2), digs (11) and kills (21), but the Falcons were too much in Thursday’s hard-fought 25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 25-23 loss.
Bailey Maynard added 14 kills and seven digs, Kennedy Hendrickson had four aces and 12 assists, Kailee Alejandre had four kills, Riley Lewis had three and Sammie Tucker had two.
WATER POLO
Junior varsity boys
Lodi 12, Tokay 9
The Flames rallied in the fourth period after trailing for the first three in Thursday’s victory. Anthony Cellie, Troy Slinger, Blake Ehlers, Max Boudreau, Korben Reed, Koen Amador and Joseph Brown all notched goals for the Flames, and Nick Bader made key stops in goal.
Junior varsity girls
Tokay 11, Lodi 3
Shelby Richardson, Kenna Dooley and Cassandra Oaxaca had one goal each for Lodi, while Abigail Rusch blocked five shots.
FOOTBALL
Freshmen
Lincoln 20, Lodi 12
Brayden Stout scored on a 1-yard run, and also threw a 28-yard pass to Maceo McDowell in Thursday’s TCAL loss.