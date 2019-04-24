Jonathan Charboneau pitched a six-inning two-hit shutout for the Lodi High baseball team, which blanked West 10-0 in a Tri-City Athletic League win on Wednesday. Charboneau had eight strikeouts and a walk.
At the place, Omar Plascencia had a triple, a double, a single and two RBIs, Angello Zazzarino had a double and a single, Niko Cabrera had a pair of singles, Jeffery Werder had a double and three RBIs, Logan Stout had a double and Fidel Ulloa had a single as the Flames improved to 17-4 overall and 7-1 in the TCAL.
SOFTBALL
Varsity
Lodi 9, West 8
Haley Price swatted a walk-off single in Lodi’s victory on Wednesday, her only hit of the game.
While Ashley Toy pitched a complete game with eight runs (three earned) allowed on 12 hits and four strikeouts, Lodi (8-5 in the TCAL, 11-5) racked up 11 hits, highlighted by a Caitlin Ahlbach triple and doubles by Shelby Katzakan and Johnna Schroeder.
Katzakan finished 3-for-4 with two runs, Ahlbach was 2-for-4 with two runs, Schroeder was 2-for-4, Kayleigh Coberly had a single and two runs, Marissa Fabian had a single and two runs, and Danielle Pfennig had a single.
Junior varsity
Lodi 25, West 8
The Flames racked up hits and walks in Wednesday’s blowout win, to go along with four innings pitched by Alexis Bindi, who allowed three runs on six hits and four strikeouts.
At the plate, Gabrielle Fasano had four walks, four runs and three RBIs, Ava Azevedo was 3-for-5 with seven RBis, Bindi was 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs, Jocelyb Moya had a double, three walks and four runs, Gillian Donley had two doubles, two walks, three RBIs, and three runs, Haylee Gonzalez had a single, three RBIs and two runs, Sofia Alejandrez had two walks and two runs, Kendall Robins had a single and four runs and Paris Sandrick was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs.