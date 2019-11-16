George Bozovich knows what is going through a wrestler’s mind when it comes to losing and gaining weight.
Entering his seventh year as the Tokay High girls wrestling head coach, Bozovich and assistant coaches Hector Valle and Michael Alamillo have pushed their wrestlers to cut weight by taking part in intensive, calorie-cutting drills.
That hard work and determination has helped Tokay become one of the top wrestling programs in California. In 2017 and ’18 Tokay placed third at the state championships.
“Our program has been very successful since Coach Bozovich initiated it years ago,” Tokay High Athletic Director Michael Holst said. “They have been a perennial state powerhouse every year and have given girls at Tokay an opportunity to participate in a sport they previously didn’t have an opportunity to.”
A former student-athlete at Bear Creek High in the early-mid 1990s, Bozovich, played three sports, including wrestling.
At this time a year ago, the 6-foot-3 Bozovich weighed more than 400 pounds. On top of that, he suffered injuries in recent years that required medical attention.
In the past 12 months, Bozovich has shed 113 pounds.
“I can sprint, I can run, I can do it all again,” Bozovich said.
It was during last year’s wrestling season that Bozovich, who was wearing a walking boot after having surgery on his Achilles tendon, decided to follow challenge himself once the boot came off.
“Some of the girls were talking about losing weight, getting to their weight class,” Bozovich explained. “So I said, ‘you guys start doing it, I’ll start doing it.’ As the season ended, they went back to their normal weight but I had to make a decision. If I want to get down and push the girls, I’ve got to set an example.”
With his children — daughter Madisen and son Carter, both of whom are wrestling in college — out of the household, Bozovich had more time to devote for him and his wife, Amber, and toward losing weight.
Dropping the weight wasn’t easy.
First, Bozovich decided to take part in the team’s conditioning workouts, which was complicated by the ankle injury. Bozovich also suffered a spinal injury that required an infusion. That took almost a year to completely heal. He’s also had a neck injury. Bozovich stopped working out in the gym because he was having trouble with his hip.
With the injuries piling up, Bozovich, 43, felt he had to make his health a priority.
“I still deal with some of those effects, but it was just time,” Bozovich said. “I had to do something about it, period.”
At the end of last season, after taking three Tokay wrestlers to the state tournament, Bozovich weighed in at 368 pounds. He didn’t want to stop there.
Today, he weighs 315. That was also his weight when he played football in high school.
“I’ve actually thought about cutting another 25, 30 (pounds),” Bozovich said.
Bozovich revealed his secret to losing all of that weight.
“After the high school wrestling season (last winter), I just focused on my diet,” Bozovich said. “I cut a lot of the carbs out.”
That included eliminating sodas, which is high in carbohydrates. Water became his drink of choice. Once in a while, Bozovich will treat himself to a sports drink that has very little to no sugar.
“It’s a lot of water, and I’ll just pour lemon juice, sweet lemon,” Bozovich said.
As for meals, Bozovich said it’s all about moderation and snacking throughout the day.
“I consume less than I’ve ever did,” Bozovich said.
Bozovich admitted he is an In-N-Out Burger fan. But he’ll have a lettuce-wrap burger. If he ventures to another fast food restaurant and gets a combo, a salad replaces the deep fried side order.
“I try to go lean meat,” Bozovich said. “But the French fries — I always get a salad. I try to go more green add more colors. But I don’t want to deprive myself.”
In the past, Bozovich would consume a piece of cake. Now he’ll take a few bites, and he’s done.
“I’m comfortable with that now,” Bozovich said. “I grew up where my mom and dad said ‘eat everything on your plate.’ I think a lot of us were brought up with that. But I can’t eat like that now.”
As for exercises, Bozovich does lots of walking, often pushing through the pain.
After he graduated from Bear Creek in 1995, Bozovich wrestled at Delta College. He earned all-American status as a heavyweight wrestler. But his first season was cut short when he broke his jaw during a match. That would be the last time he stepped onto a collegiate wrestling mat.
Bozovich started coaching high school wrestling at Edison High, where he worked with his former high school coach in the late George Leon.
This season, Tokay has 42 girls out on the mat. Of that group, 10 are returning from last season.
“They are pretty spread out,” said Bozovich of the returning wrestlers.
Three of the returnees, Cassidy Curtiss (235 pounds), Samira Mason (116) and Gabriella Medeiros (101), advanced to the state championships last year.
Getting a taste of competing at the state meet helped them prepare for this season, Bozovich said. That includes maintaining their weight.
“All three of them competed all summer long,” Bozovich said. “We got them around a lot of the other girls that were at that level. This year they are coming in with a new hunger. I’m excited to see what’s going to happen.”
The new-look Bozovich is ready to tackle another season.
“There’s no reason why I can’t be healthier with my body, take care of myself,” Bozovich said.
