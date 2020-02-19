GALT — Gonzalo Garcia got his scoring opportunity for the Galt High boys soccer team.
Then Warrior teammate Alexis Gonzalez had two opportunities. In between his chances, Juan Cruz had a chance to put the ball into the net.
Combined, top-seeded Galt broke free from No. 16 Nevada Union in a Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game at Warrior Stadium on Tuesday. That led to Galt posting a 4-0 win over Nevada Union, beat No. 17 Rosemont, out of Sacramento, 3-1 in a play-in game in Grass Valley on Monday.
This game marked two firsts for Galt. First, it was the first D-III boys soccer game hosted by Galt, which had won the last two D-IV titles.
This was Galt’s first boys soccer playoff game at the revamped stadium that reopened last August. The Warriors had played all of their soccer home games — pre and regular season and playoffs — at Walker Park in recent years.
Next playoff game for Galt (20-1-1) is Thursday, also at Warrior Stadium, against No. 9 Atwater, which beat No. 8 Christian Brothers 4-3 on penalty kicks on Tuesday. That playoff game was 1-1 after regulation. The Atwater-Galt playoff game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
Tuesday’s game was scoreless until the 22nd minute. That was when Garcia, a senior midfielder, worked his way up to the front of the box. That is where he spotted the loose soccer ball, tapped it with his foot and watched it slowly rolled into the left side of the net on the south end of the stadium to give Galt a 1-0 lead.
“You’ve got to give a lot of credit to this Nevada Union team,” said Galt assistant coach Dane White. “They were a really responsive team, defensively. It took a few minutes for our forwards and our guys on the wing to figure out the ways we can create options.”
The score remained the same at halftime. Then the Warriors’ offense picked up steam in the final 53 minutes of the contest.
At the 53rd minute, Gonzalez, a senior midfielder/forward, scored the Warriors’ second goal that was uncontested. That led to a 2-0 score.
“I kind of had to time it because it was kind of iffy,” said Gonzalez of the first goal. “I was kind of lined up with the ref. I went a little bit over, but then I stayed back because I knew that the ref was going to call offsides. Since the goalie is pretty big (6-foot-1), I was going to try to go over because going under didn’t work in the first half.”
White on Gonzalez, “He played with a lot more steam in his engine. By the second half, he got them figured out, and that’s why he was able to put it into the back of the net.”
Nine minutes later, Galt upped its lead to 3-0. Cruz, a forward, shot his goal in similar fashion to Gonzalez’s shot — the Miners goalie flushed out of the box and put the ball into the back of the net.
Galt forward/midfielder Eduardo Garcia had a shot on goal that was high at the north end of the stadium. But the soccer ball bounced off the post and rolled out of bounds for Nevada Union possession.
Gonzalez tacked on the Warriors’ final goal in the 77th minute of the game. Going 1-on-1 with the Nevada Union goalie, who was outside the box, Gonzalez booted the ball that was deflected by the goalie. The ball soared into the air and landed on the ground outside the box. Then Gonzalez scrambled to the soccer ball, which was inside the box. The goalie shifted to the middle of the net, but Gonzalez took the shot and went into the right corner of the net for a 4-0 score.
“I was going to pass it, but I was already there 1-on-1 so I just shot it,” Gonzalez said.
D-IV boys soccer: Liberty Ranch 5, Sonora 2
In this playoff game at Hawk Stadium on Tuesday, No. 7 Liberty Ranch led 3-0 in the first half. But No. 10 Sonora rallied for its goals to make it a 4-2 game. But the Hawks scored another goal to seal the win.
On Thursday, Liberty Ranch plays at No. 2 Livingston, which beat No. 15 Center of Antelope 4-2 in their playoff game on Tuesday.
Contact Mike Bush at mikeb@lodinews.com. Follow on Twitter: @MBushLodiSports.