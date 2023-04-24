The Elliot Christian softball team went 2-1 at their own tournament on Friday and Saturday, with a 15-2 loss to Bear Creek, a 15-0 victory over Esparto, and an 8-4 win over Redwood Christian.
In the opener against Bear Creek on Friday, Elliot had two hits, a triple by Natalie Snowden and a single by Alexiis Adolf.
Against Esparto on Saturday, Snowden struck out five batters in two scoreless innings before Kiley Bianchi finished the last inning of the 10-run shortened victory. At the plate, Adolf went 3-for-4, Janessa Pinell went 2-for-3 with three runs, Snowden went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs, Savannah Evans went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, Bianchi went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Liliana Sierra went 2-for-2 with a double, three RBIs and two runs, Abagail Palos had a double and three RBIs, Allison Petterson had a double, and Destiny Hernandez, Malia Medina and Alyssa Kaebler each singled.
Against Redwood Christian later on Saturday, Kaebler went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Evans had two doubles and two runs, Adolf was 2-for-2 with a double, and Pinnell, Snowden, Sierra, Hernandez, Palos and Bianchi each singled.
Vance Haskins and Ken Blankenship combined for a four-hit shutout in Friday’s victory, with Haskins starting and going three innings with two hits and six strikeouts, and Blankenship finishing the last two innings with two hits, two walks and three strikeouts.
The game ended after five innings for the 10-run rule.
At the plate, Lodi racked up 12 hits and eight walks. Sean Kennedy went 2-for-2 with a triple, three RBIs and three runs, Gavin Mora was 2-for-2 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs, Haskins went 2-for-2 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs, Austin Meehleis had a double, two Rbis and three runs, Gianni Bressesco had a pair of RBIs, and Nico Lombardi, Caiden Andes, Noah Silvia, Luke Toy and Andrew Wright each singled.
Lodi was 12-9, and 7-2 in the TCAL for a three-way tie with St. Mary’s and Lincoln atop the league standings heading into Monday’s series opener against Tracy (10-8, 1-8).
Varsity: Lincoln 7, Tokay 1
The Tigers were held to three hits in Friday’s loss — a double and an RBI from Cory Sugg, and singles by Ryan Oliveri and Giani Gamacho. Tokay (11-6, 5-4) started its series against St. Mary’s on Monday.
Varsity boys: Lodi 189, St. Mary’s 204
Jack Main led the Flames to victory on Friday, carding a 3-under 34 at Woodbridge Golf & Country Club’s par-37 course.
A.J. Salvetti added a 37, Cedar Burns a 38, and Jack Topham and Timur Alalin paced each other with 40. Lodi improved to 8-0 in TCAL matches.
Varsity: Lodi at Fernandez Distance Carnival
Charles Starr and Alex Mendoza placed high for the Flames at Friday’s meet in Riverbank, with Starr placing third in the 800-meter run at 2 minutes, 5.12 seconds, and Mendoza placing fourth in the 3,200 at 10:23.99.
Varsity: Lodi and Tokay at Sacramento Meet of Champions
On Saturday, a few Lodi and Tokay athletes competed at American River College.
For Lodi, Nick Isaiah Gaona placed second in the boys pole vault at 13 feet, 5 inches, Maceo McDowell placed third in the boys high jump at 5-11, Talisa Heinitz placed seventh in the girls triple jump at 33-5, and Grace Duenas placed eighth in the girls discus at 101-10.
For Tokay, Marcelino Ruiz placed fourth in the boys triple jump at 42-2, Jacob Ray placed fourth in the boys high jump at 5-11, and Kayleen Tuavao placed ninth in the girls triple jump at 33-2.
