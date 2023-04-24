The Elliot Christian softball team went 2-1 at their own tournament on Friday and Saturday, with a 15-2 loss to Bear Creek, a 15-0 victory over Esparto, and an 8-4 win over Redwood Christian.

In the opener against Bear Creek on Friday, Elliot had two hits, a triple by Natalie Snowden and a single by Alexiis Adolf.

