The Tokay High girls basketball team opened the Linden Tournament on Thursday with a 43-27 victory over Millennium, led by Simone Medeiros’ 9 points.

Mira Patino added 8 points and 7 rebounds, Mia Misasi had 8 points and 9 boards, Fernanda Vazquez had 7 points, Aniyah Dean had 6, Jackie Enciso had 3 and Ahmiena El Kheidi had 2.

Tokay (3-5) will play Calaveras in the second round today at 6:30 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Freshmen

Lodi 54, El Capitan 38

Brayden Stout and Isaac Maldanado each scored 13 points to lead the Flames in Wednesday’s win, along with 11 from Matthew Schiess, 6 from Connor Davis, 4 from Tarek Maier, 3 from Conner Moreno and 2 each from Adrian Mendez-Maldanado and Adam Shergill.

GIRLS SOCCER

Varsity

Cosumnes Oaks 4, Lodi 0

Reese Odell blocked eight shots in Thursday’s loss, , which saw Cosumnes Oaks jump out to a 2-0 lead by halftime.

BOYS SOCCER

Varsity

Lodi 2, Livermore 1

The Flames broke open a scoreless tie at halftime with goals from Yobani Osorio and Nico Loiseau. Will Isquierdo had the assist on Osorio’s goal, and Loiseau scored on a breakaway.

Matt Phillips had 7 saves for Lodi, while Robert Herrera, Jesus Gomez, D.J. VanNess and Brendon Duran played well.

Junior varsity

Lodi 2, Livermore 0

Eldiberto Perez and Rafa Maldonado scored goals in Lodi’s victory on Wednesday, with solid play from Max Loiacono, Kellan Brophy, Josh Myers and Nick McDonald.

Bryan Valez had 5 saves.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus