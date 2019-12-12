The Tokay High girls basketball team opened the Linden Tournament on Thursday with a 43-27 victory over Millennium, led by Simone Medeiros’ 9 points.
Mira Patino added 8 points and 7 rebounds, Mia Misasi had 8 points and 9 boards, Fernanda Vazquez had 7 points, Aniyah Dean had 6, Jackie Enciso had 3 and Ahmiena El Kheidi had 2.
Tokay (3-5) will play Calaveras in the second round today at 6:30 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Freshmen
Lodi 54, El Capitan 38
Brayden Stout and Isaac Maldanado each scored 13 points to lead the Flames in Wednesday’s win, along with 11 from Matthew Schiess, 6 from Connor Davis, 4 from Tarek Maier, 3 from Conner Moreno and 2 each from Adrian Mendez-Maldanado and Adam Shergill.
GIRLS SOCCER
Varsity
Cosumnes Oaks 4, Lodi 0
Reese Odell blocked eight shots in Thursday’s loss, , which saw Cosumnes Oaks jump out to a 2-0 lead by halftime.
BOYS SOCCER
Varsity
Lodi 2, Livermore 1
The Flames broke open a scoreless tie at halftime with goals from Yobani Osorio and Nico Loiseau. Will Isquierdo had the assist on Osorio’s goal, and Loiseau scored on a breakaway.
Matt Phillips had 7 saves for Lodi, while Robert Herrera, Jesus Gomez, D.J. VanNess and Brendon Duran played well.
Junior varsity
Lodi 2, Livermore 0
Eldiberto Perez and Rafa Maldonado scored goals in Lodi’s victory on Wednesday, with solid play from Max Loiacono, Kellan Brophy, Josh Myers and Nick McDonald.
Bryan Valez had 5 saves.