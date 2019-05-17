GALT — Carson Jackson and Karlie Hintze had great runs on the Liberty Ranch High girls soccer teams the last four years.
Now they are pursuing higher education and their soccer talents nearby and out-of-state beginning later this summer.
Inside Liberty Ranch High’s library on May 10, in front of many family, friends and school administrators, Jackson signed her National Letter of Intent to attend and play soccer at Stanislaus State University in Turlock, an NCAA Division II campus. Hintze signed her letter of agreement with University of Jamestown, an NAIA campus, in Jamestown, ND.
Jackson said she looked at two colleges. Her major, which is kinesiology and wanting to stay closer to family and home, weighed into her final decision.
“I really love the campus,” said Jackson, “and it’s not very far from home, which I can visit a lot.”
Jackson said that members of Stanislaus State’s women soccer team welcomed her and treated her like she was already one of their teammates when she and members of her family visited the campus in Stanislaus County.
“They made me feel like family,” Jackson said. “We ate lunch with all the girls.”
Although her list of colleges she wanted to attend that would offer some type of scholarship, Jackson admitted that the process was challenging.
“I got a couple of (other) offers, but I didn’t like the school,” Jackson said.
Hintze will be joining Galt High girls soccer player Bella Minatre, who reached an agreement with University of Jamestown last November.
“We ended going on our visits together,” Hintze said. “We were pretty cool when we played each other.”
Jamestown, with a population of more than 15,000, reminds Hintze of living in Galt.
“I just felt more like at home,” said Hintze, who plans to major in nursing.
Not many four-year colleges that Hintze was looking at their nursing programs and athletics would allow her to do both. She noted University of Jamestown will be allowed to do both.
“That was the only thing I cared about,” Hintze said.
Kevin Brown, who was the assistant coach on the Liberty Ranch girls soccer team and the Liberty Ranch junior varsity head coach, has seen the growth of the two soccer players from the times they played youth soccer in Galt through Galt FC Strikers, a competitive soccer program.
“As a coach for over 25 years, nothing makes me happier than to see girls I coached and helped develop in who they are today; get college scholarships,” said Brown, who has also coached the Galt High soccer programs and started at his coaching career at Lodi High.
The Hawks’ starting goalie the last four seasons, Jackson had 82 saves in 16 games this past winter. She and Hintze helped Liberty Ranch capture their fourth consecutive Sierra Valley Conference title.
The duo and Liberty Ranch also won the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV title with a 4-0 win over El Camino of Sacramento at Cosumnes Oaks High of Elk Grove on Feb. 21. The Hawks earned the No. 2 berth in the California Interscholastic Federation NorCal D-IV playoffs that was short-lived. Hosting its first-ever regional game at Hawk Stadium, Miramonte of Orinda rallied to post a 3-2 win over the Hawks, who finished with a 19-5 record.
“It’s been so great,” Jackson said. “Every single one of those girls are so close.”
Hintze, a midfielder and defender, had 76 steals and 10 goals this past season. She had 19 shots on goal.
