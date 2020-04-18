When non-essential businesses went dark due to the COVID-19 pandemic last month, many of them struggled to find ways to adapt.
Among those were gyms. Many local fitness centers are finding creative ways to reach their members through the internet, and creative ways to stay in business while staying closed to the public.
“We’ve been fortunate. I think what they’ve bought into, they definitely understand this is something that’s bigger than us, and we have to come together as hard as it is,” said Trevor Phillips, who owns Another Level Crossfit/Fulcrum Fitness with his wife, Erica. “They know we’re trying to provide them services, and as far as value for what they’re paying, they’re getting more, the only thing they’re missing is the ability to come in and work out.
“In order for us to be open after this is all over, we have to pay rent, we have to pay our coaches, utilities. I think people are understanding of that.”
One of the first things Another Level did after the shutdown was to reach out to members about renting the gym’s equipment. About $50,000 worth of exercise equipment left the building on Vine next to the DMV, rented out to both members and non-members.
“It’s really hard to even find equipment right now. If you did want it, it would take a month to get it to you, or they’re price gouging,” Trevor said. “We continued to program our workouts, and made some modifications for body weight-only workouts.”
Another Level has kept up with its members’ workouts through its website and other channels. The website has a Workout of the Day, and has added a class on the video conferencing site Zoom that runs Monday through Friday, twice a day.
The class helps members through a workout with no weights that can easily be done at home, and Trevor Phillips said it is available also to non-members who contact the gym through email (anotherlevelcrossfit@gmail.com) or through Instagram.
Trevor said he and Erica are both nutrition certified, and have given free consultations to members on how to stay fit while quarantined.
Another Level isn’t the only gym using the internet to keep members engaged. Over at The Shop Fitness on Kettleman and Center, members have been moved into a Facebook group where the gym staff shares workouts and information.
“We are hoping to help our members and the rest of the community stay active, positive and supportive of each other,” said Trina Maeser, owner of The Shop Fitness, via email. “For business, it has been a more strenuous workload, adjusting online. But we are glad to still have the opportunity to provide our services remotely. We are very lucky to have such wonderful members. They are like family and we’re very grateful for their continued support.”
The Shop Fitness has also connected with local businesses for an online event they call The Quarantine Challenge, where participants get points both for workouts and for supporting those local businesses.
“The challenge ends at the end of the quarantine and multiple winners, with the most points, will get to choose prizes from the participating businesses,” Maeser said. Information about the challenge can be found at www.theshopfitness.com/challenge.
ASAP Fitness CrossFit Affiliate on Lodi Avenue and Lower Sacramento Road is part of a small chain with locations in Dixon, Sacramento, Elk Grove, Lodi and Stockton. Jet Cara, the manager of the Lodi location, said that ASAP hosts live workout on both Zoom and its Facebook page.
“There we keep in contact along with providing emails, text message and phone calls,” Cara said via email. “We’re providing each member with one-on-one consultations around nutrition and at-home workouts. And proving the community challenges that can be done at home.”
Over at Twin Arbors Private Sports Club on Hutchins Street, the club has closed and placed memberships into a frozen status, and announced on Facebook that it is taking the opportunity to complete some renovations. The club changed ownership in 2018 after the previous owner announced plans to close their three facilities.
At the large chain gyms, options have been set up on their websites with numerous options to continue workouts at home.
At In-Shape Health Clubs, which has a Lodi location on Lockeford Street and Ham Lane, membership dues have been put on hold, and a workout home page has been added to the website with a weekly online fitness schedule and live workouts on Instagram and Facebook.
In-Shape also has options for fitness on demand, offering 6 months of TRX app access to In-Shape members, Les Mills videos available for 60 days and one free week of DRYFT interval training. The club also has online content for SilverSneakers members, and SPIDERfit Kids for children every day at 11 a.m.
Planet Fitness, with a location on Cherokee Avenue, has also frozen its memberships. The chain is hosting what it calls “Home Work-Ins” on its Facebook page, a series of free fitness workouts streamed Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. They are also available on Facebook and Youtube after the broadcast is over.
Planet Fitness also offers personalized fitness options through its app, with more than 500 exercises detailed.
Others fitness businesses are finding their own way through the coronavirus crisis. Call your preferred gym or visit their website to see what they’re doing for their members.