The Lodi High and Tokay High softball teams finished the regular season with a cross-town showdown on Wednesday, with Lodi coming out the victor of a 7-0 decision.
Janie Schallberger and Hannah Escalante combined to throw a 1-hit shutout for Lodi, with Schallberger starting and going four innings with three strikeouts, and Escalante going three innings with five strikeouts.
Emma Misasi had Tokay’s lone single.
For Lodi at the plate, Haylee Gonzalez went 3-for-4 with three runs, Kayleigh Coberly was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Kalie Toy was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs, Tealla Rivera had a double, and Gabby Fasano and Kenedi Brooks each singled.
Tokay’s Rachel Shannon went 6 1/3 innings in the circle, with three strikeouts, before Madison Schneider finished the last 2/3 inning with no runs.
Lodi finished the regular season with an 11-16 record, and 7-8 in the Tri-City Athletic League for fourth place. The league sends four teams to the playoffs. Tokay finished 5-19 overall, and 1-14 in the TCAL.
The first round of the playoffs is scheduled for May 17.
Elliot Christian 18, Venture Academy 1
The Eagles finished the regular season with a rout over Venture Academy to finish with a 10-10 record, and 2-6 in the Central California Athletic Alliance.
Junior varsity
Lodi vs Tokay
The Flames finished the season a perfect 24-0, and 15-0 in the TCAL for the JV championship. Lodi pitcher Ashlyn Jubrey finished the season with 206 strikeouts.
