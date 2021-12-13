Kevin Dondero nailed nine 3-pointers on his way to 35 points in Saturday’s 56-44 victory over Woodcreek for the Lodi High boys basketball team.
Conner Davis added 5 points, Tony Rivera and Dylan Scott had 4 each, Asher Schroeder and Adan Alvarez had 3 each and Steven Whiting had 2.
On Friday, Dondero’s19 and Rivera’s 18 led the Flames to a 61-59 victory over Damonte Ranch. Schroeder added 8, Scott had 7, Davis had 4, Madden Luiz had 3 and Whiting had 2.
Elliot Christian 66, Valley 62
Two Elliot players scored double-doubles in Saturday’s victory, with 20 points and 20 rebounds from Andrew Gretsinger, and 16 points and 15 rebounds from Peyton Yarbrough. Roman Castro added 10 points, Jeremy Nielsen had 8, Jayden Gaither had 7, Nevin McKissick had 2, and Dillon Ehresman had 2 points and 13 boards.
On Friday, Elliot dropped a 51-32 loss to Woodland Christian, with 15 points and 10 rebounds from Yarbrough, 8 points for Gretsinger, 4 for Castro, 2 each from Caleb Guerzo and Nielsen, and 1 from Gaither.
Elliot is 6-4 this season.
Varsity girls
Lodi 51, Pleasant Grove 10
The Flames won the Florin Tournament with an emphatic victory on Saturday, with 18 points from Kayleigh Coberly and 15 from Reese Hohenthaner. The Flames had 4 each from Norah Mayer, Vivianna Fugazi, Janie Schallberger and Ashley Cunningham, and 2 from Angelina Fugazi.
The Flames beat Pleasant Grove the day before as well, 50-37, with 18 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists from Hohenthaner, 11 points and 8 boards from Mayer, 10 points from Coberly, 5 points from Vivianna Fugazi, 4 points and 7 rebounds from Angelina Fugazi, and 2 points and 7 rebounds from Schallberger.
On Friday, Lodi beat Bella Vista 61-13 in the first round of the tournament, with 14 points from Vivianna Fugazi, 12 points and 6 rebounds from Schallberger, 10 points, 7 rebounds, 6 steals and 6 assists from Hohenthaner, 7 points and 11 rebounds from Mayer, 6 points each from Coberly and Angelina Fugazi, 4 points and 7 boards from Merry Ferro, and 2 points from Cunningham.
Junior varsity girls
Lodi 49, Kennedy 42
The Flames finished the Kennedy Tournament with a win in Saturday’s consolation game for third place, with 15 points and 6 rebounds from Grace Culler and 14 points, 21 rebounds and 5 assists from Kiah Aitken.
Zoe Aitken added 11 points and 11 rebounds, Isabel Humphrey had 8 points, and Brooke Brereton had 1 point.
On Friday, Culler led the Flames with 22 points in a 39-31 loss to Monterey Trail, along with 3 points and 6 rebounds from Humphrey, 3 points from Spaletta, 2 points and 13 rebounds from Kiah Aitken, and 1 point and 10 rebounds from Zoe Aitken.
Junior varsity boys
Lodi 51, River Valley 39
Nathan Morse led the Flames with 13 points in Friday’s victory, along with 10 from Conner Overbo, 8 from Luke Leggitt, 6 from Caden Andes, 5 from Preston Plath, 4 from Noah Silvia, 3 from Joey Dockery and 2 from Blake Goen.