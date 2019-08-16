Three of the four Lodi area high school football teams were in scrimmage action within the city limits on Friday.
Lodi and Galt, along with Patterson and River City of West Sacramento, took part in Lodi’s round-robin scrimmages at the Grape Bowl. Lodi faced Patterson in the first round, and the host Flames wasted no time against the Tigers’ defense, scoring four times in 10 minutes. Lodi quarterback Adam Schallberger, a sophomore, threw three touchdown passes. One of those passes went to Logan Stout, the team’s incumbent starting quarterback who is being used at wide receiver.
Patterson, behind a returning quarterback and experienced offensive line, scored a TD in its offensive possession. But the Flames’ offense heated up in their next offensive possession against the Tigers, scoring three more times.
“Hey, that’s a good session guys,” Lodi coach George Duenas told his players after their scrimmage against Patterson.
Galt had a rough outing on defense against River City, as the Raiders scored six times in their first offensive opportunity. The Warriors were unable to move the football against the Raiders’ defense.
Lodi and Galt squared off in the second round. Like it did against Patterson, Lodi scored three times against the Warriors’ defense in the first 10 minutes. Stout was accountable for three touchdowns; two rushing and a pass.
Tokay
Another round-robin scrimmage took place at Hubbard Field, as Tokay hosted Gregori of Modesto, East Union of Manteca and Atwater.
In the second scrimmage against East Union, the host Tigers watched the Lancers score on a drive that was assisted with a 15-yard facemask penalty. Then Lancers had three touchdowns against the Tigers’ defense. Tokay didn’t score on its first offensive possession, but its offensive line tightened up in the second 10-minute period.
Tokay coach Michael Holst was happy with his team’s performance against Gregori on defense.
“I thought we played very well defensively against them,” Holst said. “We had some explosive plays on offense. We need to be consistent with the run game. Everybody was there to get better, not win a scrimmage. We were looking for guys who wanted to scrimmage.”
Liberty Ranch scrimmaged at Bear Creek, also on Friday.