The Lodi High baseball team hasn’t clinched a Tri-City Athletic Title yet, but the Flames inched closer with Friday’s 7-6 victory over Tracy to clinch a sweep.
The Flames (21-4 overall and 11-1 in the TCAL) hold a two-game lead over St. Mary’s (15-9, 9-3) and are on an eight-game winning streak heading into next week’s series against cross-town rival Tokay, which is having a down season at 3-22 overall and 2-10 in the TCAL.
Lodi would have to lose two out of three against Tokay in order for St. Mary’s to have a chance at a co-championship.
The TCAL sends four teams to the playoffs, so West (9-11, 4-8) and Lincoln (12-12, 4-8) will battle for the last playoff spot. Tracy (10-14, 6-6)
Against Tracy on Friday, Trevor Jackson got the win after pitching the final two innings., with one run allowed and two strikeouts. Jackson took over for Logan Stout, who went five innings with five runs (three earned) and two strikeouts.
At the plate, Fidel Ulloa was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Angelo Zazzarino was 2-for-4 with two RBIs (including the game-winning hit with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning), Jackson was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Colton Smithhart had a single and two runs, Stout had a single, and Jonathan Charboneau had two walks and two runs.
The Flames were patient in the batters’ box, with 11 walks, four of them going to Smithhart and three of them to Omar Plascencia.
Tokay, meanwhile, couldn’t help Lodi out on Friday with an 8-6 loss to St. Mary’s in Stockton, despite fighting back from a five-run deficit in the fourth inning.
Joseph Barnhardt and Logan Drummond had doubles for the Tigers, with a 2-for-4, two-RBI day from Drummong. Ryan Lew was 2-for-3 with a run, and Cade Campbell had a single and two runs, but that was the extent of the Tokay offense.
Drummond and Campbell pitched three innings each, combing to allow eight runs on six hits and seven walks.
Will DeBoard, assistant commissioner of the Sac-Joaquin Section, said the section’s playoff brackets will be released next Friday, with the first game on May 14.