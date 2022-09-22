The Liberty Ranch girls volleyball team took sole possession of first place in the Sierra Valley Conference with Wednesday’s 25-21, 25-19, 26-24 sweep of Bradshaw Christian.

Paitlyn Snow racked up 19 kills and 10 digs, and Rachel Smith notched 17 kills, 4 aces, 3 blocks for the Hawks (14-5, 3-0 SVC) as they handed Bradshaw (12-6, 2-1) its first loss in league play.

