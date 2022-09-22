The Liberty Ranch girls volleyball team took sole possession of first place in the Sierra Valley Conference with Wednesday’s 25-21, 25-19, 26-24 sweep of Bradshaw Christian.
Paitlyn Snow racked up 19 kills and 10 digs, and Rachel Smith notched 17 kills, 4 aces, 3 blocks for the Hawks (14-5, 3-0 SVC) as they handed Bradshaw (12-6, 2-1) its first loss in league play.
Carlie McCormick added 12 digs, Sofia Munoz had 10 digs, and Sara Carotti had 42 assists and 9 digs. Liberty Ranch plays at Bear Creek in a non-league matchup tonight.
Varsity — Lodi 3, Lincoln 0
The Flames notched their first win of Tri-City Athletic League play with Wednesday’s 25-18, 25-7, 25-10 victory.
Julianna Hammer led with 7 kills, 3 blocks and added a pair of digs, Elizabeth Kanemura had 11 assists and 4 aces, and Lauren Tadman had 5 digs and 5 aces.
Lodi (6-10, 1-1 TCAL) is back in action on Monday with a road game at West.
Varsity — Tracy 3, Tokay 0
The Tigers dropped to 02-6 overall and 0-2 in the TCAL with Wednesday’s 25-12, 25-6, 25-13 loss. Michelle Mercado-Yepez had 4 digs and 4 assists for Tokay, Bella Breech had 10 digs, and Karina Ochoa had 11 digs.
Varsity — Elliot Christian 3, Millennium 0
Malia Medina, Lydia Yarbrough and Taylor Williams each tallied 5 kills as the Eagles notched a their first win, 25-17, 25-22, 25-21, on Wednesday.
Williams added 3 aces, Corbin Kelly had 2 blocks, Medina and Scarlett Gaither had 3 digs each, and Ramirez had 3 assists.
Varsity — El Dorado 3, Galt 1
The Warriors remained winless in SVC play with Wednesday’s 23-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-22 loss. Galt is next in action against cross-town rival Liberty Ranch on Monday.
Jolie Leggitt and Felicity Johnson each had 3 kills and 5 aces, with Johnson adding 4 digs, as Lodi won 25-8, 25-15 on Wednesday. Bella Davalle added 3 digs and 5 aces as the Flames stayed undefeated at 10-0 and 2-0 in TCAL play.
The Tigers’ JV squad is also 2-6 (0-2) after Wednesday’s 25-12, 25-8 loss.
Freshmen — Lodi 2, Lincoln 0
Taylor Blank and Sienna Lee each tallied 4 kills and an ace as the Flames won 25-23, 25-20 on Wednesday. Presley had 5 digs, 5 assists, 3 kills and 3 aces, and Holly Reich had 7 digs and 4 kills as Lodi improved to 1-1 in TCAL play.
Freshmen — Tracy 2, Tokay 0
Tokay’s freshmen lost 25-2, 25-6 to fall to 1-5 (0-2).
Varsity boys — Lodi 17, West 2
Josh Devlin led all scorers with 6 goals in Wednesday’s victory as Lodi improved to 2-4 and 2-1 in the TCAL.
Adrian Llanos and Koen Amador added 3 goals each, while Evan Peterson, Tyler Carson, Eli Plath, Cedar Burns and Rylan Takahashi had 1 each. Llanos and Takahashi had 5 blocks each in the cage.
On Tuesday, Lodi lost 12-5 to Davis in a non-league matchup, with 2 goals from Guy Hein, and 1 each from Anthony Celli, Nathan Larson and Burns, and 8 blocks from Peterson.
Varsity girls — Lodi 12, West 1
Laine Woodard led the Flames with 4 goals in Wednesday’s victory as the Flames improved to 5-3 (2-1 in the TCAL).
Ava Sepulveda, Jenna Bigelow and Cassandra Oaxaca each scored 2 goals, while Moriah Schmierer, Haley Lucas, Elora Parises and Taitam Brown each scored 1. Goalkeeper Abigail Rusch had 3 saves.
JV boys — Lodi 12, Davis 10
The Flames stayed undefeated with Tuesday’s victory, with 3 goals each from Ethan Elrod, Rylan Takahashi and Caden Zicari, 2 from Matteo Kovach and 1 from Porter Campbell. Goalkeeper Tyler Carson had 9 blocks.
That win came on the heels of a 4-0 sweep of the Modesto Tournament, with Elrod, Takahashi, Zicari and Campbell the Flames’ high scorers and an outstanding weekend from Carson in goal.
JV girls — Davis 11, Lodi 3
Haley Lucas, D.J. Mancuso and Brooklynn Broughton each scored in Tuesday’s loss.
The Flames improved to 6-0 (4-0 in the TCAL) with Wednesday’s victory, led by Amelia Garibaldi’s 1-under 35 at the par-36 Brookside Country Club in Stockton.
ClaraGrace Plath and Reese Koenig each carded 37s, Viviana Rojas had a 38, and Allison Frank and Delaney Vasquez each shot 43.
