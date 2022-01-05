Reese Hoenthaner and Janie Schallberger led a balanced scoring attack with eight points apiece as the Lodi High girls basketball team defeated West 43-21 in their Tri-City Athletic League opener on Tuesday night. Hoenthaner added nine rebounds and three steals for the Flames (7-10).
Madison Kautz netted seven points, Norah Meyer had six points and 11 rebounds and Ashley Cunningham chipped in six points. Angelina Fugazi and Merry Ferro each had four points.
BASKETBALL
Varsity Boys
Asher Schroeder netted 19 points to lead Lodi High’s boys basketball team to a 55-44 victory over Stagg on Monday night.
Conner Davis scored 11 for the Flames and Kevin Dondero and Tony Rivera each had 10, followed by Madden Luiz (3) and Dylan Scott (2).
JV Boys: Lodi 73, Stagg 34
Luke Leggitt and Connor Overbo dropped 12 points apiece to lead the Flames.
Nathan Morse and Caden Andes each netted seven, followed by Matt Shinn (6), Preston Plath (6), Noah Silvia (6), Cole Smalley (5), Seth Gritsch (4), Bryce Dosio (3), Jordan Diaz (3) and Jacob Bechtold (2).
JV Boys: Tokay 66, Valley 30
Lino Ruiz led the Tigers with 17 points in the victory over visiting Valley.
Abdullah Munir and Zeeshaun Akbar both scored 13, followed by Hashir Khan (6), Jayden Fakhouri (6), Kellen Fiori (4), Amit Gill (4) and Chris Pimienta (3).
Freshmen Girls: Lodi 32, West 19
Makenna Shultz had 17 points as the Flames (9-1) opened Tri-City Athletic League play with a victory over the Wolf Pack on Tuesday.
Brooke Brereton scored six for Lodi, followed by Kylie Blum (4), Joselyn Alvarez (3) and Abbie Barnes (2).
BOYS SOCCER
Varsity: Lodi 1, West 1
Edwin Yepez scored an early goal for Lodi but West answered with the tying score in the second half as the Flames played the Wolf Pack to a tie in their league opener on Tuesday night in Tracy. Lodi will host Lincoln tonight.
JV Boys: Lodi 3, West 3
The Flames stormed back from a 3-0 deficit, getting goals from Alexx Gonzalez, Angel Ochoa and Noah Solt.
PRO HOCKEY
Tucson 2, Stockton 1
Justin Kirkland found the back of the net for the second consecutive game but the Stockton Heat (19-4-2-1) fell by a 2-1 final score Tuesday against the Tucson Roadrunners (11-9-2-0) at the Tucson Convention Center.
Both of the Roadrunners’ goals came on the power play, snapping Stockton’s streak of perfection while down a skater at 35.
Victor Soderstrom netted the first score of the contest, finding the back of the net on the home team’s first shot to take a 1-0 lead just 1:29 into game action. Stockton battled back in the second, Kirkland knotting the game at the 4:37 mark of the second stanza, the forward collecting a loose puck in the slot and firing a backhand top shelf for the tie. The decisive score came 6:44 into the final frame, Jan Jenik lighting the lamp on the man-advantage.
Netminder Dustin Wolf made 22 saves on 24 shots faced but was outdueled by Tucson’s Ivan Prosvetov, who turned away 30 of 31 pucks on the night.