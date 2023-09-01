For the first time this season, Tokay High's football team found itself in a contest when Franklin High tied the game at 14 all early in the third quarter.

And Tokay's defense, which hadn't allowed a point in two games coming into Thursday's game at Cosumnes Oaks High in Elk Grove, took those 14 points personally. The response was a defensive thrashing, during which Tokay caused five turnovers and scored three defensive touchdowns on the way to a 55-14 shellacking.

