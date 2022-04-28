The Lodi High boys golf team stayed undefeated in dual meets with a 197-231 victory over Tracy on Wednesday at Woodbridge Golf & Country Club.
Jack Main led the Flames (11-0, 9-0 in the Tri-City Athletic League) with a 2-under par on the par-37 course, along with 38s from Jake Aberle and Cedar Burns, and 43s from A.J. Salvetti and Ryan Hohenthaner.
SOFTBALL
Varsity
Tokay 9, West 6
The Tigers scored seven of their runs over the last two innings to notch their first TCAL victory of the spring, led by a 3-for-4 day with a double and four RBIs from Kailey Cross.
Rachel Gibbons went 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs, Emma Misasi was 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs, Rachel Shannon was 2-for-4 with two runs, Sierra Miranda and Aaliyah Awan each finished 2-for-4, Carmen Gallo had a single, and Chloe Alaniz finished with two RBIs and two runs after reaching on a walk, a hit-by-pitch and an error.
Madison Schneider went the distance for Tokay with five strikeouts.
St. Mary’s 5, Lodi 2
A four-run fourth inning made the difference for the Rams in Lodi’s loss on Wednesday.
For the Flames, Kianna Mazza went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, Janie Schallberger and Hannah Escalante each hit doubles, and Isabella Hall and Kayleigh Coberly each singled. Alyssa Garcia led the Rams with a 2-for-4 day, hitting a home run and a double with three RBIs.
In the circle, Escalante went the distance for Lodi, with six strikeouts.
Junior varsity
Lodi 9, St. Mary’s 0
Ashlyn Jubrey struck out 15 batters in Wednesday’s shutout, and also went 4-for-4 with three RBIs as Lodi won its 20th game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.