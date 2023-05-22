The Tri-City Athletic League released its all-league team on Monday, with five first-team selections between Lodi and Tokay.
Lodi, which went 10-5 in league play and finished 16-13 overall with a second-round Division II playoff exit, put pitcher Andrew Wright, outfielder Vance Haskins and utility player Brayden Stout on the first team.
Tokay, which finished 5-10 in league and missed out on the playoffs with an 11-12 record, had infielder Brock Sell and outfielder Matthew Casillas on the first team.
Lodi’s Wright compiled a 6-5 record on the mound this spring, with a 0.99 earned-run average, and 64 strikeouts against 40 hits and 14 walks. Haskins batted .364 with 20 hits, six doubles, 11 runs and 10 RBIs, and Stout led the Flames with a .375 batting average, with 24 hits, 30 runs, nine RBIs and three doubles.
Tokay’s Sell tied for the team lead with a .351 batting average, with 26 hits, 21 runs, six RBIs, three doubles and a pair of triples. Casillas batted .254 with 15 hits, 16 runs, 12 RBIs, a home run and five triples.
The TCAL named co-MVPs in St. Mary’s Michael Quedens and Lincoln’s Diego Davis, along with most valuable pitcher Tanner Grove of St. Mary’s and most valuable offensive player Samuel Kahler, also of St. Mary’s. The Rams won the league with a 12-3 record, with Lincoln close behind at 11-4.
For Lodi, second-team selections included pitcher Brent Godina (3-3 record, 2.62 ERA), and position players Austin Meehleis (.305 average, 16 runs, 13 RBIs) and Luke Leggit (.360 average, 18 hits). For Tokay, second-team selections included fielder Brett Graddy (.229 average, 16 hits, 16 RBIs, nine doubles) and utility player Cory Sugg (.351, 26 hits, 17 runs, nine doubles).
Honorable mentions included Lodi’s Carson Devine and Gianni Brassesco, and Tokay’s Giani Camacho.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.