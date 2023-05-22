The Tri-City Athletic League released its all-league team on Monday, with five first-team selections between Lodi and Tokay.

Lodi, which went 10-5 in league play and finished 16-13 overall with a second-round Division II playoff exit, put pitcher Andrew Wright, outfielder Vance Haskins and utility player Brayden Stout on the first team.

Tags

Recommended for you