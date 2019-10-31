Next week starts a new season for the Lodi High boys and girls water polo teams.
On Thursday, the Sac-Joaquin Section released playoff brackets for all three divisions — boys and girls. The good news is both Lodi squads will be hosting first-round games.
Next Tuesday in a Division I playoff game at Tokay’s swimming pool, No. 8 Lodi will host No. 9 Bear Creek in the battle of Lodi Unified School District squads. The winner will play at top-seed Davis of Davis High on Thursday.
Moving to next Wednesday in a D-II playoff game — also at Tokay’s pool — No. 7 Lodi will host No. 10 PItman of Turlock. The winner of that contest plays at No. 2 Rodriguez of Fairfield.
Game time for both of the Flames’ first-round games is 3:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
D-VI playoffs
Stone Ridge 3, Lodi Academy 0
In the D-VI playoff opener in Merced on Thursday, Lodi Academy (19-6) saw its season come to a quick end, as Stone Ridge Christian won 25-15, 25-8, 25-16.
Leilani Lockwood had 15 assists and four kills for Lodi Academy, while teammate Julia Fardsalehi had 11 kills and seven assists.
FOOTBALL
Freshmen
Lodi 42, Tokay 12
In Thursday’s Tri-City Athletic League finale at Hubbard Field, Lodi busted open a 14-12 halftime lead into a victory over their rivals.
Kayden Merryman scored on a 66 yard kickoff return, plus an 82 yard and 50 yard runs for Lodi (7-3). Maceo McDowell scored from 45 yards out and 18, and Tyler Zulim scored from 42 yards out. Giovanni Reyna booted six extra-points.
On defense, Dylan Wampler and James Ash each had eight tackles and Zulim five tackles.
For Tokay (0-10), quarterback Alex Suastegui two touchdown passes to Aiden Edwards; one for 67-yards and the other 42 yards. Suastegui had 147 yards passing and two touchdowns. Edwards finished with 103 receiving yards and also two TDs.
Shifting to defense, the Tigers’ Andrew Melgoza had eight tackles, Zack Filippini six and a fumble recovery.