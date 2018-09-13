Local scene: Tigers take down Ripon

The Tokay volleyball team defeated Ripon 3-1 on Wednesday, led by 12 kills from Taylor Willis and 30 digs from Grace Polhemus.
Willis added six aces, two blocks and five digs, while Polhemus had three aces.
Posted: Wednesday, September 12, 2018 11:05 pm
Posted in Sports on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 11:05 pm.
