Alexia Garcia and Annika Hauschildt each scored a goal for the Tokay High girls soccer team, which posted a 2-0 win over West in a Tri-City Athletic League game on Tuesday.
Hauschildt and Shayla Bradley each had an assist in the game for Tokay (1-1 in the TCAL, 3-6). Tokay goalie Madison Covey-Taylor had 10 saves.
St. Mary’s 3, Lodi 0
The Rams scored on a corner kick in the first half, then added two more in the second half to finish Lodi on Tuesday. Camille Quinones, Jordan Meyers and CeCe Chinchiolo played well for Lodi, and Reese Odell deflected plenty of shots in goal.
Junior varsity
Lodi 1, St. Mary’s 0
Keeli Reinken scored for the Flames with an assist from Mecina Olsen. On defense, Aleigh Wolff played well, and in the midfield was Susannah Andrade as neither team took more than 5 shots. Lodi is 3-3 overall, and 1-1 in the TCAL.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Varsity boys
Liberty Ranch 61, Galt 51
Jalen Patterson scored 30 points for Liberty Ranch (1-0 in the Sierra Valley Conference, 10-10) against Galt (1-1 in the SVC, 6-12) at Warrior Gym on Tuesday.
Patterson only needs 17 points to become the Sac-Joaquin Section’s No. 2 all-time leading scorer in boys basketball. Currently, Patterson is No. 3 with 2,573 career points.
At No. 2 is Trinity Prep of Napa’s Jordan Franklin, who has 2,590 career points. DeMarcus Nelson of Sheldon of Sacramento holds down the No. 1 spot at 3,462 points.
On Friday, Liberty Ranch will host Rosemont of Sacramento in an SVC contest.