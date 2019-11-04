The Lodi High girls tennis team cruised in its first-round playoff matchup on Monday, with an 8-1 road win over No. 7 Stagg.
The Flames, seeded 10th in the Division II bracket, will face the winner between No. 2 Vista del Lago and No. 15 Bear Creek on Wednesday.
The Flames went 5-1 in singles matches on Monday, with No. 1 Johnna Schroeder defeating Kaylee Fetters 6-3, 6-2, No. 2 Benedetta Piotti defeating Jenny Yu 6-1, 6-1, No. 3 Julia Butaev defeating Xsence Perez 6-1, 6-1, No. 1 Anna Spaletta defeating Kassidy Chhoung-Sun 6-4, 6-4 and No. 6 Cece Chinchiolo defeating Makayla Yu 6-2, 6-0. The only Lodi loss in singles was No. 5 Mary Barnes, who took her match against Alondra Ceja-Valdovinos to a third set in a 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 loss.
Lodi swept the doubles matches — Meredith peck and Lisa Spaletta won at No. 1 6-2, 3-6, 6-2; Ally Clayworth and Claire Plath won at No. 2 6-2, 6-0; and Victoria Eaton and Larisa Johnson won at No. 3 6-0, 6-3.
NorCal golf
Amelia Garibaldi’s season is finally over after the Lodi High freshman missed out on a trip to the CIF State Championships by three strokes.
Garibaldi shot a 6-over 78 on Monday at El Macero Country Club near Davis.
“She started on Hole 1 and played the traditional 18,” Lodi co-coach Jim Staal said. “She definitely was kind of on and off — she would make some pars, couple of bogeys, a birdie.”
Staal said two holes stuck out to him, and it was the end hole of each nine. On the ninth hole, Garibaldi’s tee shot went into the trees, and she had trouble getting to the green. She took a triple-bogey on that hole.
But she got it together on the back nine, and finished with an eagle on 18.
The NorCal Tournament sends the top three teams and the top nine individuals to the state tournament. Dougherty Valley (371), Granite Bay (372) and Palo Alto (377) took the team spots, and the final individual spots went to Natalie Vo of Harker, Madison Wu of Carondelet and Claire Chen of Harker, all of whom shot 75s.
“For the most part, I thought she played super well,” Staal said. “What I was most proud of, especially for her age, everybody’s in awe of the fact that she’s a freshman, but to play on that kind of stage, have a triple-bogey at the end of the first 9, turn at 6 over, a lot of experienced players would put their head down and just call it, but she put it together. Wasn’t enough to get to state, but her willingness to not let the front side bother her, I thought was great.”