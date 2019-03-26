Marco Federighi and Ty Abbott each had three hits as the Galt High baseball team knocked off defending Sierra Valley Conference champion El Dorado 11-9 in Placerville on Tuesday.
“It was a huge win for our program,” said Galt coach Jason Evans, who was the Lodi High junior varsity coach the last two seasons before taking over the Warriors’ program this season. “We knew we were facing the SVC defending champs. We knew we had a tough task.
Federighi went 3-for-5 with two doubles for Galt (1-5 in the SVC, 2-9), three RBIs and two runs, and Abbott went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs. Logan Mayfield added a 2-for-4 day with two RBIs, Hiroto Imeki had a double and a run, and singles came from Ivan Arana, Ethan Reece (who had three runs), and Keegan Nelson.
On the mound, Marco Federighi started for the Warriors, going four innings. Sebastian Sota, only a freshman, finished the last three innings and picked up the victory.
“We’re taking steps in the right direction,” Evans said. “Very happy with that.”
Venture Academy 8, Elliot 4
Matthew Alagna went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run to lead the Eagles in Tuesday’s Central California Athletic Alliance loss. Joshua Alejandre added a triple and two RBIs, while Robert Dutcher, Alexander Pinasco and Caleb Guerzo had singles.
Junior varsity
Lodi 5, Downey 4
Tyler Meehleis had a double and three RBIs to lead the Flames to a non-league victory on Tuesday, while Domenik Demski went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Carson Devine added a double, and Hayden Hildenbrand, Ty Molen and Jake Fritz had singles.
Meehleis also pitched five innings, with three runs allowed (none earned) on six hits, with six strikeouts.
GOLF
Varsity
Lodi 195, Lincoln 209
Jack LeBaron led the Flames with a 1-over 37 in Tuesday’s league-opening victory at Brookside Country Club, which put Lodi at 5-0 overall and 1-0 in the Tri-City Athletic League.
Ethan Korock and Jake Aberle each went 38, Ryan Chraska shot a 39 and Rhett Hill carded a 43.