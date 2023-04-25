The Lodi High boys tennis team scored a 5-4 victory over Lincoln on Monday to stay undefeated in TCAL play, with three matches going to a third set and another to a tiebreaker.
Lodi went 2-4 in singles matches, but swept the doubles matches to rally for the victory.
Lodi had one last match against West on Tuesday before playoffs begin on Thursday and Friday.
Guy Hein won 6-1, 6-2 for Lodi at No. 4 singles, and Tanner Duda won 7-6 (7), 7-5 at No. 5. Ryan Marini lost in three sets at No. 1, and Reed Waters took his opponent to a third-set tiebreaker at No. 6 singles.
In doubles play, Joey Docker and Brandon Schultz won 6-3, 7-6 (7) at No. 1, Colin Griffin and Alex Sauseda won 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2, and Giuseppi Guidi and Elijah Plath won 6-2, 7-5 at No. 3.
Varsity boys: Lodi 3, Tracy 0
The Flames swept the Bulldogs on Monday to stay tied with St. Mary’s for first place in the TCAL standings. Lodi won 25-17, 25-12, 25-15.
Jakob Bentz led the JV Flames with seven kills and a pair of blocks in Monday’s 25-17, 25-12victory, as Lodi finished the season 7-1 in TCAL play.
Brody Silveira added three kills and 10 digs, Gianni DeBenedetti had three kills, Charlie Zuzich had a pair of kills, four aces and seven digs, and Tyler Protz had two blocks and 14 assists.
The Flames suffered a setback in their quest for a league title, with Monday’s no-hit loss to the Bulldogs. Tracy pitcher Jace Johnson struck out seven Lodi batters, walked two and hit one with a pitch.
Lodi’s Andrew Wright pitched a complete game in the duel, allowing five hits and two runs (one earned) while striking out five batters.
Lodi (12-10, 7-3 TCAL) and Tracy (11-8, 2-8) will face off again today, a 6:30 p.m. game at Zupo Field.
Varsity: St. Mary’s 8, Tokay 0
The Tigers suffered a three-hit shutout in Monday’s loss, with singles by Zack Sanchez, Brock Sell and Cory Sugg. Tokay (11-7, 5-5) and St. Mary’s (17-5, 8-2) will play today in Stockton.
Varsity boys: Tracy Tournament
The Lodi High boys golf team won Monday’s tournament at Tracy Country Club, shooting 399 as a team. Lincoln placed second at 410, and Ripon third at 412.
Individually, Lodi’s Timur Alalin tied for low overall with a 2-under 70, A.J. Salvetti was fifth with a 78, Jack Topham carded an 83, and Jack Main and Kaden Guthrie each carded 84.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.