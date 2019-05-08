Elliot High’s track team placed fifth at the Central California Athletic Association championship on Saturday with 23 points.
The league sends only the champion on to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championship, and Elliot came just short, with several second-place finishes. Zrebrick Humphrey was second in the shot put at 35 feet, 6 inches, Nate Gotgotao-Washington was second in the high jump at 5-4 and Jonathan Brodie was second in the triple jump at 36-4.
Humphrey added a fourth-place finish in the high jump at 5-4, and Brodie had a fifth-place finish in the 100 at 12.16 seconds and a sixth in the long jump at 16-11.
Elliot competitors included Josh Alejandre (third in the discus at 91-4 and ninth in the shot put at 27-9), Mason Jones (third in the high jump at 5-4), Roy Itovichi (fourth in the shot put at 34-3), Alexander Pinasco (sixth in the shot put at 30-5 and seventh in the discus at 68-0), John Wuest (ninth in the 1,600 at 5:42.43 and 17th in the 800 at 2:47.38), Mason Jones (ninth in the discus at 61-3) and Peyton Yarbrough (12th in the shot put at 25-5.5).
BASEBALL
Junior varsity
Lodi 16, Tokay 2
The Flames racked up 15 hits and seven walks, with three doubles from Hayden Hildenbrand, in Tuesday’s victory.
Hildenbrand finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs, Tyler Meehleis was 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and four runs, Carson Devine was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Jake Firtz and Jackson Konz each doubled, Jett Tomek had a single and three runs, Domenic Demski had a single and two runs, and Isaac Snyder, Vinny Montgomery and Andrew Dorman had singles.
Tokay had four hits — a double and a single from Andrew Hester, and singles by Ryan Sugg and Max De Santiago.