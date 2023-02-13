The Tokay High girls wrestling team won its seventh straight Sac-Joaquin Section South Regional Championship with Saturday’s tournament victory at Central Valley High in Ceres.
Tokay finished with 164 points, ahead of Gregori (152), Central Valley (140), Pitman (120) and Lincoln-Stockton (111.5).
Individually, nine Tokay wrestlers advanced to the SJS Masters Tournament, which takes the top eight from the South Regional. The Masters Tournament is Friday and Saturday at Stockton Arena, with wrestling beginning at 9 a.m. both days.
Tokay missed out on an individual championship, but Kayleen Tuavao (139-pound division) and Cynthia Isordia (145) were runners up in their divisions. Lily Mogler was fourth at 133, Maliah Gomez was fourth at 162, Kelly Meehan was fifth at 152, Olivia Hunt was sixth at 123, Sheridin Arends was sixth at 191, Neveah Rivas was seventh at heavyweight, and Irma Gonzalez was eighth at 172.
Lodi had one individual champion, with Elora Parises winning the 191-pound division. She will be joined at the section girls tournament by teammates Azaria Biegler (runner up at 128), Jocelyn Shelley (third at 118) and Jayda VanSteenberge (fifth at 133).
The top six in the boys and girls section tournaments will move on to the CIF State Wrestling Championships.
Boys wrestling: Division I Championship
A number of wrestlers from both Tokay and Lodi moved on with top-eight finishes in the D-I championship at Tokay, which saw Tokay place ninth with 85.5 points, and Lodi 15th with 44. Del Oro won the tournament with 240.5.
The Tigers moved six wrestlers on to the SJS Masters Tournament, with Richard Mendonca placing fourth at 172 pounds, Diego Alcantara fifth at 115, Marcus Mireles fifth at 134, Aiden Sweetman fifth at 197, J.J. Mikbel fifth at heavyweight, and Davyd Cera sixth at 108.
Four Lodi wrestlers advanced, with Drew Luiz placing fifth at 108 pounds, Carter Simpson seventh at 134, Ethan Warmerdam eighth at 115, and Andrew Tate eighth at 184.
BASKETBALL
Varsity girls: Lodi 49, Tokay 15
The Flames finished the regular season with Friday’s victory to end up with a 12-13 record, and 5-3 in the Tri-City Athletic League.
Lodi earned a berth in the SJS Division II playoffs as a 15 seed and hosted Vacaville in a play-in game on Monday. Results weren’t available at press time. The winner faces No. 2 Vista del Lago today.
Against Tokay, Norah Mayer led the Flames with 14 points, Zoe Aitken had 11, Kiah Aitken had 6, Emmy Spaletta had 5, Merry Ferro and Malia Uhrich each scored 4, Grace Culler had 3 and Heavenly Williams had 2.
A number of local teams qualified for the section playoffs.
The Lodi boys are also in a D-II play-in game as the No. 17 seed, playing at No. 16 Patterson today. Lodi finished 12-16 overall, and 6-6 in the TCAL for fourth in the league. Patterson finished 18-10, and placed second in the Central California Conference at 9-3.
In Division IV boys, No. 6 Liberty Ranch will host No. 11 Summerville on Wednesday. The Hawks finished 13-15 overall, and tied for third in the Sierra Valley Conference at 5-5. Summerville 14-10, and 6-4 for third in the Mother Lode League.
The Liberty Ranch girls also secured a No. 6 seed for the D-IV playoffs after a co-SVC championship at 9-1 (21-3 overall), splitting with El Dorado (14-12). The Hawks will host No. 11 Sonora, which finished 14-11 and 5-5 for fourth in the MLL.
In Division VI boys, Elliot Christian finished 9-18 and last in the Central California Athletic Alliance, but made a play-in game as the No. 7 seed. The Eagles will host No. 10 Trinity Prep, which finished 1-9 overall and 0-7 in the Northern Pacific Athletic Conference.
Division VI girls will feature two Lodi teams, with No. 7 Elliot Christian hosting No. 10 Don Pedro in a play-in game today, and No. 6 Lodi Academy playing at No. 3 Forest Lake Christian on Wednesday.
Elliot finished 13-8, and 6-4 for third in the CCAA, while Don Pedro finished 5-11, and 4-7 for fifth in the Mountain Valley League.
Lodi Academy finished second in the MVL at 10-2, and 16-5 overall, while Forest Lake Christian finished second in the Central Valley Conference at 12-2, and 17-5 overall.
JV boys: Lodi 69, Tokay 46
Ryan Marini scored 12 points to lead Lodi in Friday’s victory, along with 10 each from Drew Tetz and Noah Rivera, 9 from Giuseppe Guidi, 8 from Sean Tetz, 6 each from Ty Liu and Mario Rizzi, 4 from Alex Sauseda, and 2 each from Tyler Carson and Kash Merryman.
Freshman boys: Lodi 60, Tokay 51
Xavier Davis led the freshman Flames in Friday’s victory with 17 points, along with 11 each from Cooper Mettler and Jackson Butler, 9 from Noah Munoz, 6 from Noah Hufford, 2 each from Max Tovar and Eli Souza, and 1 each from Jonathan Trillas and Armanni Lopez.
News-Sentinel staff
The Tokay High girls wrestling team won its seventh straight Sac-Joaquin Section South Regional Championship with Saturday’s tournament victory at Central Valley High in Ceres.
Tokay finished with 164 points, ahead of Gregori (152), Central Valley (140), Pitman (120) and Lincoln-Stockton (111.5).
Individually, nine Tokay wrestlers advanced to the SJS Masters Tournament, which takes the top eight from the South Regional. The Masters Tournament is Friday and Saturday at Stockton Arena, with wrestling beginning at 9 a.m. both days.
Tokay missed out on an individual championship, but Kayleen Tuavao (139-pound division) and Cynthia Isordia (145) were runners up in their divisions. Lily Mogler was fourth at 133, Maliah Gomez was fourth at 162, Kelly Meehan was fifth at 152, Olivia Hunt was sixth at 123, Sheridin Arends was sixth at 191, Neveah Rivas was seventh at heavyweight, and Irma Gonzalez was eighth at 172.
Lodi had one individual champion, with Elora Parises winning the 191-pound division. She will be joined at the section girls tournament by teammates Azaria Biegler (runner up at 128), Jocelyn Shelley (third at 118) and Jayda VanSteenberge (fifth at 133).
The top six in the boys and girls section tournaments will move on to the CIF State Wrestling Championships.
Boys wrestling: Division I Championship
A number of wrestlers from both Tokay and Lodi moved on with top-eight finishes in the D-I championship at Tokay, which saw Tokay place ninth with 85.5 points, and Lodi 15th with 44. Del Oro won the tournament with 240.5.
The Tigers moved six wrestlers on to the SJS Masters Tournament, with Richard Mendonca placing fourth at 172 pounds, Diego Alcantara fifth at 115, Marcus Mireles fifth at 134, Aiden Sweetman fifth at 197, J.J. Mikbel fifth at heavyweight, and Davyd Cera sixth at 108.
Four Lodi wrestlers advanced, with Drew Luiz placing fifth at 108 pounds, Carter Simpson seventh at 134, Ethan Warmerdam eighth at 115, and Andrew Tate eighth at 184.
BASKETBALL
Varsity girls: Lodi 49, Tokay 15
The Flames finished the regular season with Friday’s victory to end up with a 12-13 record, and 5-3 in the Tri-City Athletic League.
Lodi earned a berth in the SJS Division II playoffs as a 15 seed and hosted Vacaville in a play-in game on Monday. Results weren’t available at press time. The winner faces No. 2 Vista del Lago today.
Against Tokay, Norah Mayer led the Flames with 14 points, Zoe Aitken had 11, Kiah Aitken had 6, Emmy Spaletta had 5, Merry Ferro and Malia Uhrich each scored 4, Grace Culler had 3 and Heavenly Williams had 2.
A number of local teams qualified for the section playoffs.
The Lodi boys are also in a D-II play-in game as the No. 17 seed, playing at No. 16 Patterson today. Lodi finished 12-16 overall, and 6-6 in the TCAL for fourth in the league. Patterson finished 18-10, and placed second in the Central California Conference at 9-3.
In Division IV boys, No. 6 Liberty Ranch will host No. 11 Summerville on Wednesday. The Hawks finished 13-15 overall, and tied for third in the Sierra Valley Conference at 5-5. Summerville 14-10, and 6-4 for third in the Mother Lode League.
The Liberty Ranch girls also secured a No. 6 seed for the D-IV playoffs after a co-SVC championship at 9-1 (21-3 overall), splitting with El Dorado (14-12). The Hawks will host No. 11 Sonora, which finished 14-11 and 5-5 for fourth in the MLL.
In Division VI boys, Elliot Christian finished 9-18 and last in the Central California Athletic Alliance, but made a play-in game as the No. 7 seed. The Eagles will host No. 10 Trinity Prep, which finished 1-9 overall and 0-7 in the Northern Pacific Athletic Conference.
Division VI girls will feature two Lodi teams, with No. 7 Elliot Christian hosting No. 10 Don Pedro in a play-in game today, and No. 6 Lodi Academy playing at No. 3 Forest Lake Christian on Wednesday.
Elliot finished 13-8, and 6-4 for third in the CCAA, while Don Pedro finished 5-11, and 4-7 for fifth in the Mountain Valley League.
Lodi Academy finished second in the MVL at 10-2, and 16-5 overall, while Forest Lake Christian finished second in the Central Valley Conference at 12-2, and 17-5 overall.
JV boys: Lodi 69, Tokay 46
Ryan Marini scored 12 points to lead Lodi in Friday’s victory, along with 10 each from Drew Tetz and Noah Rivera, 9 from Giuseppe Guidi, 8 from Sean Tetz, 6 each from Ty Liu and Mario Rizzi, 4 from Alex Sauseda, and 2 each from Tyler Carson and Kash Merryman.
Freshman boys: Lodi 60, Tokay 51
Xavier Davis led the freshman Flames in Friday’s victory with 17 points, along with 11 each from Cooper Mettler and Jackson Butler, 9 from Noah Munoz, 6 from Noah Hufford, 2 each from Max Tovar and Eli Souza, and 1 each from Jonathan Trillas and Armanni Lopez.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.