Evan Madill

High school: St. Mary’s

Sport: Basketball

College: Cal Maritime

Madill, a senior guard, had 6 points, 2 rebounds and 2 steals in an 81-61 win over Northwest Christian, then had 3 points, 2 boards and 2 assists in a 91-62 win over New Hope Christian College.

Collin Beckler

High school: Tokay

Sport: Basketball

College: Cal Maritime

Beckler, a senior forward, had a rebound against Northwest Christian, then had a rebound and 2 assists against New Hope Christian.

Jalen Valverde

High school: Elliot

Sport: Basketball

College: Mayville State (N.D.)

Valverde, a junior guard, had 9 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists in a 100-60 loss to Bemidji State at the Bemidji State Tournament, then had 6 points, 6 assists, 6 rebounds and 2 steals in a 119-56 win over Oak Hills Christian College.

Wyatt Ming

High school: St. Mary’s

Sport: Football

College: Sacramento State

Ming, a senior lineman, started at center as the Hornets defeated Idaho 31-7 on Saturday to improve to 8-3 and jump to No. 4 in Division I FCS. Sac State racked up 409 yards of total offense in the win.

Daniel Garlick

High school: Tokay

Sport: Football

College: Whittier

Garlick, a sophomore quarterback, completed 1 of 3 passes in Saturday’s 59-20 loss to Cal Lutheran, for 10 yards.

Tyler Sefried

High school: Tokay

Sport: Football

College: Luther College

Sefried, a senior defensive lineman, had six tackles — one solo and five assists — in Saturday’s 16-10 loss to Simpson, with one tackle for a loss.

Jack Lopez

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Football

College: Pacific (Ore.)

Lopez, a senior tight end, had a catch for 2 yards in Saturday’s 38-28 loss to Whitworth, and finished the season with 6 catches for 58 yards and two touchdowns.

Sydney Marks

High school: St. Mary’s

Sport: Volleyball

College: Cal Baptist

Marks, a junior middle blocker, racked up 13 kills, 2 blocks and 3 digs in a 3-1 win over Utah Valley, then had 4 kills and 2 blocks in a 3-0 loss to Seattle.

Adriana Baysinger

High school: St. Mary’s

Sport: Volleyball

College: Sonoma State

Baysinger, a junior middle blocker, had 2 kills, 3 blocks and 2 digs in the Seawolves’ regular-season finale, a 3-0 loss to Cal State-Monterey Bay.

Lizzy Macfarlane

High school: Tokay

Sport: Water polo

College: Delta

Macfarlane, a freshman, had 2 goals in an 11-9 win over Foothill College in the NorCal playoffs, 1 goal in a 6-3 loss to Sierra, then 2 goals and 2 assists in an 11-8 win over Diablo Valley.

Jessica Smith

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Volleyball

College: Delta

Smith, a freshman middle blocker, had 3 kills in a 3-0 loss to American River, 2 kills and 4 blocks in a 3-0 win over Diablo Valley, then had 4 kills and 3 blocks in a 3-0 loss to Sierra.

Giovanna Parino

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Volleyball

College: Cosumnes River

Parino, a freshman opposite hitter, had 31 assists, 3 kills and 9 digs in a 3-0 win over Diablo Valley, then had 36 assists, 2 kills and 14 digs in a 3-1 win over Sacramento City.

Ashanti Cason

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Volleyball

College: Cosumnes River

Cason, a sophomore opposite hitter, had 4 digs and a kill against Diablo Valley, then 6 kills and 5 digs against Sac City.

Taryn Oberle

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Volleyball

College: Cosumnes River

Oberle, a sophomore outside hitter, had 7 kills and 2 digs against Diablo Valley, then 15 kills and 2 digs against Sac City.

Shaina Hummel

High school: Lodi

Sport: Soccer

College: Delta

Hummel, a sophomore midfielder, took two shots in the team’s regular-season finale, a 7-0 win over Diablo Valley. The Mustangs (20-0-2) are the second seed headed into the NorCal playoffs, which start today.

Matthew Salas

High school: Tokay

Sport: Soccer

College: Delta

Salas, a freshman midfielder, had a goal in the Mustangs’ regular-season finale, a 3-2 loss to American River. Delta (11-6-4) is the 11th seed in the NorCal playoffs, which start Saturday.

Manuel Machado

High school: Lodi

Sport: Football

College: Delta

Machado, a sophomore defensive back, had a tackle in the team’s finale, a 48-21 loss to Modesto.

Hassan Haq

High school: Lodi

Sport: Football

College: Delta

Haq, a freshman linebacker, also had one tackle in the finale.

Tomas Picinich

High school: Tokay

Sport: Football

College: Delta

Pcinich, a sophomore defensive lineman, had one tackle in the finale.

Andrew Rocha

High school: Galt

Sport: Football

College: Sacramento City

Rocha, a freshman defensive lineman, had two tackles — one solo — and a sack in the team’s finale, a 10-7 loss to College of the Sequoias in Visalia.

Gabe Nino

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Football

College: Sacramento City

Nino, a freshman receiver, had 1 catch for 11 yards against Sequoias, 2 punt returns for no yards and 2 kickoff returns for 45 yards.

Briley Jordet

High school: Galt

Sport: Basketball

College: Cosumnes River

Jordet, a freshman guard, had 7 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals in a 96-30 win over Hartnell.

Veronica Alejandrez

High school: Lodi

Sport: Basketball

College: Cosumnes River

Alejandrez, a freshman forward, had 10 points and 4 boards against Hartnell.

