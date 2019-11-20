Evan Madill
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Basketball
College: Cal Maritime
Madill, a senior guard, had 6 points, 2 rebounds and 2 steals in an 81-61 win over Northwest Christian, then had 3 points, 2 boards and 2 assists in a 91-62 win over New Hope Christian College.
Collin Beckler
High school: Tokay
Sport: Basketball
College: Cal Maritime
Beckler, a senior forward, had a rebound against Northwest Christian, then had a rebound and 2 assists against New Hope Christian.
Jalen Valverde
High school: Elliot
Sport: Basketball
College: Mayville State (N.D.)
Valverde, a junior guard, had 9 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists in a 100-60 loss to Bemidji State at the Bemidji State Tournament, then had 6 points, 6 assists, 6 rebounds and 2 steals in a 119-56 win over Oak Hills Christian College.
Wyatt Ming
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Football
College: Sacramento State
Ming, a senior lineman, started at center as the Hornets defeated Idaho 31-7 on Saturday to improve to 8-3 and jump to No. 4 in Division I FCS. Sac State racked up 409 yards of total offense in the win.
Daniel Garlick
High school: Tokay
Sport: Football
College: Whittier
Garlick, a sophomore quarterback, completed 1 of 3 passes in Saturday’s 59-20 loss to Cal Lutheran, for 10 yards.
Tyler Sefried
High school: Tokay
Sport: Football
College: Luther College
Sefried, a senior defensive lineman, had six tackles — one solo and five assists — in Saturday’s 16-10 loss to Simpson, with one tackle for a loss.
Jack Lopez
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Football
College: Pacific (Ore.)
Lopez, a senior tight end, had a catch for 2 yards in Saturday’s 38-28 loss to Whitworth, and finished the season with 6 catches for 58 yards and two touchdowns.
Sydney Marks
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Volleyball
College: Cal Baptist
Marks, a junior middle blocker, racked up 13 kills, 2 blocks and 3 digs in a 3-1 win over Utah Valley, then had 4 kills and 2 blocks in a 3-0 loss to Seattle.
Adriana Baysinger
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Volleyball
College: Sonoma State
Baysinger, a junior middle blocker, had 2 kills, 3 blocks and 2 digs in the Seawolves’ regular-season finale, a 3-0 loss to Cal State-Monterey Bay.
Lizzy Macfarlane
High school: Tokay
Sport: Water polo
College: Delta
Macfarlane, a freshman, had 2 goals in an 11-9 win over Foothill College in the NorCal playoffs, 1 goal in a 6-3 loss to Sierra, then 2 goals and 2 assists in an 11-8 win over Diablo Valley.
Jessica Smith
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Volleyball
College: Delta
Smith, a freshman middle blocker, had 3 kills in a 3-0 loss to American River, 2 kills and 4 blocks in a 3-0 win over Diablo Valley, then had 4 kills and 3 blocks in a 3-0 loss to Sierra.
Giovanna Parino
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Volleyball
College: Cosumnes River
Parino, a freshman opposite hitter, had 31 assists, 3 kills and 9 digs in a 3-0 win over Diablo Valley, then had 36 assists, 2 kills and 14 digs in a 3-1 win over Sacramento City.
Ashanti Cason
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Volleyball
College: Cosumnes River
Cason, a sophomore opposite hitter, had 4 digs and a kill against Diablo Valley, then 6 kills and 5 digs against Sac City.
Taryn Oberle
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Volleyball
College: Cosumnes River
Oberle, a sophomore outside hitter, had 7 kills and 2 digs against Diablo Valley, then 15 kills and 2 digs against Sac City.
Shaina Hummel
High school: Lodi
Sport: Soccer
College: Delta
Hummel, a sophomore midfielder, took two shots in the team’s regular-season finale, a 7-0 win over Diablo Valley. The Mustangs (20-0-2) are the second seed headed into the NorCal playoffs, which start today.
Matthew Salas
High school: Tokay
Sport: Soccer
College: Delta
Salas, a freshman midfielder, had a goal in the Mustangs’ regular-season finale, a 3-2 loss to American River. Delta (11-6-4) is the 11th seed in the NorCal playoffs, which start Saturday.
Manuel Machado
High school: Lodi
Sport: Football
College: Delta
Machado, a sophomore defensive back, had a tackle in the team’s finale, a 48-21 loss to Modesto.
Hassan Haq
High school: Lodi
Sport: Football
College: Delta
Haq, a freshman linebacker, also had one tackle in the finale.
Tomas Picinich
High school: Tokay
Sport: Football
College: Delta
Pcinich, a sophomore defensive lineman, had one tackle in the finale.
Andrew Rocha
High school: Galt
Sport: Football
College: Sacramento City
Rocha, a freshman defensive lineman, had two tackles — one solo — and a sack in the team’s finale, a 10-7 loss to College of the Sequoias in Visalia.
Gabe Nino
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Football
College: Sacramento City
Nino, a freshman receiver, had 1 catch for 11 yards against Sequoias, 2 punt returns for no yards and 2 kickoff returns for 45 yards.
Briley Jordet
High school: Galt
Sport: Basketball
College: Cosumnes River
Jordet, a freshman guard, had 7 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals in a 96-30 win over Hartnell.
Veronica Alejandrez
High school: Lodi
Sport: Basketball
College: Cosumnes River
Alejandrez, a freshman forward, had 10 points and 4 boards against Hartnell.
