On Monday, five of the six Lodi area high school volleyball teams competed in the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Foundation Games.
One of those teams was Lodi High, under new head coach Chuck Sterni. The Flames played against Bear Creek at the Bruins’ gym. Lodi (3-2), unofficially beat Bear Creek in three sets.
Prior to the Monday’s contest, Lodi competed at the Orestimba Tournament in Newman on Saturday. The Flames beat Mountain House, Delhi and Summerville, but fell to Stone Ridge Christian of Merced and Le Grand.
Tokay, which also has a new head coach in Kirsten Ryan, played at Linden in another Foundation Game. The Tigers silenced the Lions in three games.
The Elliot Christian High volleyball team also saw action in the Foundation Games on Monday, playing at Stockton Christian. In the battle of the Eagles, Elliot also won its unofficial match also in three games.
Galt, which has a new coach in Grace Celli, entertained cross-town rival Liberty Ranch at Warrior Gym.
Admission from the Foundation Games goes toward the section’s A. Dale Lacky Scholarship and Women in Sports Conference.
On Wednesday, Lodi will host Calaveras in a non-league match at The Inferno. Tokay resumes action at Lathrop on Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Galt is scheduled to have its next match, a non-league contest at McNair, on Thursday, Sept. 10.
Today, Liberty Ranch (2-4) will host West Campus of Sacramento in a non-league match. Elliot Christian will also have a non-league match today at Victory Christian of Carmichael. Both matches start at 6 p.m.
Lodi Academy did not play a Foundation Game. The Titans’ first match will be Thursday, Sept. 3, when they play at Vanguard College Prep of Modesto.