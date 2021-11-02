The Sac-Joaquin Section released its playff brackets on Sunday — most of them — and two local teams have made the postseason.
Lodi, which finished the regular season with a 7-3 record and a third-place finish in the Tri-City Athletic League, is the No. 9 seed in Division II, and will travel to Modesto to play Downey, which went 9-1 and won the Central California Athletic League at 5-0.
This is Lodi’s first trip to the playoffs since 2011, when the Flames finished a 5-6 campaign with a first-round loss to Buhach Colony. Lodi was left out of the playoffs at 6-4 in 2-19.
Liberty Ranch, which finished 6-3 overall and finished tied for third in the Sierra Valley Conference at 3-2, will host Gustine, which finished 3-6 overall and sixth in the Southern League at 3-4.
Lodi coach George Duenas said his Flames will face a potent spread offense, a common scheme among Modesto teams.
“We’re talking about the exact opposite of us,” Duenas said.” They like to spread it out and chuck it, and they’re good at it.”
The challenge, though, isn’t something his defense is entirely unfamiliar with.
“We’ve got an opportunity. I like our matchup,” Duenas said. “We see spread teams every week. In our league, it’s all spread except Tracy, and we played spread teams in the preseason. They don’t play a lot of teams like us that run the ball like we do.”
Duenas said pretty much all Modesto teams run a spread, except for Central Catholic, which is the top seed in Division II and gets the winner of the Lodi-Downey game.
The challenge will be a little different for Liberty Ranch coach Anthony Linebaugh.
“They do a lot of different things,” Linebaugh said. “They can spread you out, or they can go double tight and run right at you. They are not afraid to take shots downfield, or come downhill on defense.”
The answer to that problem is flexibility on defense.
“You have to give the defense principals to guide them, so if they see something we haven’t seen on film, they have the principles to align,” Linebaugh said. “When there’s confusion, it’ll slow you down and you miss assignments. That’s an area we try to focus on.”
The Hawks have been in the Division 4 or 5 area for a while, but this year the team got pushed to Division 6 due to higher-enrollment schools making the playoffs. Linebaugh wasn’t surprised to see his team listed in the Division 6 bracket.
“John Williams, our league commissioner, and (principal) Joe Saramago is on the board of managers,” Linebaugh said. “They’ve been following this stuff for a long time, and they had an idea.”
Liberty Ranch finished with regular season with an emphatic 48-12 win over cross-town rival Galt.
“They were really excited. For our community, it’s always a good game. Records go out the window,” Linebaugh said. “Galt’s a good team. They had some struggles, but we knew it would be a challenge. They have some really good guys over there.”
WATER POLO
Varsity girls
All-TCAL
Three Lodi players were named to the All-TCAL first team on Friday — senior Sarah Campbell and sophomore Emily Engle and Morgan Vice. St. Mary’s junior Lily Kirby was named the league’s MVP.
On the second team for Lodi were senior goalkeeper Lydia Campbell and sophomore Ava Sepulveda, while honorable mentions went to Lodi juniors Jenna Bigelos and Shelby Richardson.
Lodi split with St. Mary’s for the league championship, and earned the top seed in the Division II playoffs. Lodi will host the winner between No. 8 Sonora and No. 9 Oakmont on Thursday at Tokay.