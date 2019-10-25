The Liberty Ranch football team’s playoff hopes took a dent with Friday’s 28-7 loss to Rosemont at Hawk Stadium — but it’s not time to stick a fork in the Hawks yet.
Liberty Ranch (2-2 in the Sierra Valley Conference, 4-5) can still give itself a solid chance with a win next week against rival Galt (0-4 in the SVC, 4-5).
“We need to win next week,” Liberty Ranch coach Anthony Linebaugh said. “I’ll be able to tell you better Tuesday afternoon (how focused the players are). That’ll be our next padded practice.”
Rosemont (8-1, 4-0 in the SVC) pulled steadily away during Friday’s game, never able to turn it into a blowout against the Hawks (4-5). Quarterback Kyle Masterson got things started in the first quarter with a 10-yard pass to DeMarco Brodnax, and running back Zion Gedeon aded a 9-yard run in the second quarter. Masterson connected with Brodnax again just before halftime to give the Wolverines a 21-0 lead.
Gabriel Simoes-Ojeda gave the Hawks their only points of the night in the third quarter with a 5-yard run, but a second Gedeon run for Rosemont in the fourth was the final score of the night.
“We had some good moments on defense. They jumped out on us, but there was some good moments,” Linebaugh said. “We’re disappointed, but we’ve got another game next week, and we’ve still got something to play for.”
The Hawks lost tight end/linebacker Austin Davis to a knee injury in the second quarter.
Union Mine 47, Galt 24
In Friday’s game in El Dorado, the visiting Warriors remained winless against the Diamondbacks (2-2 in the SVC, 5-4), which will close out their regular season against rival El Dorado (1-3 in the SVC, 3-6).