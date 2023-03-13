The Tokay High track and field team competed at the Timberwolf Invitational on Friday at Sierra High in Manteca, with a few high finishes.

On the boys side, Marcelino Ruiz placed second in the triple jump at 40 feet, 8 ½ inches and third in the long jump at 19-3 ¾, Jacob Ray was second in the long jump at 19-4 ½, and John Carlo Agbayani was fourth in the 110 hurdles at 18.05 seconds.

