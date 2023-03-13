The Tokay High track and field team competed at the Timberwolf Invitational on Friday at Sierra High in Manteca, with a few high finishes.
On the boys side, Marcelino Ruiz placed second in the triple jump at 40 feet, 8 ½ inches and third in the long jump at 19-3 ¾, Jacob Ray was second in the long jump at 19-4 ½, and John Carlo Agbayani was fourth in the 110 hurdles at 18.05 seconds.
On the girls side, Brooke Frisk was second in the high jump at 4-6 and fifth in the 1,600 at 6:06.65, Kayleen Tuavao was fourth in the triple jump at 32-7 and fifth in the discus at 81-3, and Kaiyana Landry was fifth in the pole vault at 6-6.
Lauren/DK Pettis Invitational
Liberty Ranch competed at the Lauren/DK Pettis Invitational on Saturday at Stagg High in Stockton.
On the boys side, Elijah Ferren won the 110 hurdles at 18.31 seconds, and placed second in the triple jump at 36 feet, 6 ½ inches and fourth in the 300 hurdles at 51.46; Yousef Diab was second in the 400 at 53.91 and fifth in the 200 at 24.54; Jesse Mejia was second in the 110 hurdles at 18.68 and second in the 300 hurdles at 48.96; Nathan Hernandez was third in the 300 hurdles at 48.96 and third in the triple jump at 34-4 ½, Anthony Camarillo was fourth in the triple jump at 33-7, Kyle Oltmanns was fifth in the 1,600 at 5:09.17, the 4-by-400 relay team was third at 3:58.95, and the 4-by-100 team was fifth at 47.76.
On the girls side, Elliana Keiser won the 100 at 18.65, Vanessa Cuevas was third in the shot put at 23-0 and fourth in the high jump at 4-2, Mariah Gonzalez was third in the 200 at 29.93, Adriana Contreras was fifth in the shot put at 19-7, the 4-by-400 team was second at 5:06.77, and the 4-by-100 relay team was fifth at 56.31.
Varsity boys: Lodi 3, Oakdale 0
The Flames won 25-12, 25-16, 25-13 on the road on Friday, improving to 6-2, and will host Kimball on March 23.
JV boys: Lodi 2, Oakdale 0
The JV Flames won 27-25, 26-17 on Friday, with 9 kills from Jakob Bentz, 4 aces, 3 kills and 7 assists from Adam Bollengier, 5 digs and 2 kills from Brody Silveira, and 2 aces and 2 digs from Erik De La Torre-Arias. Lodi is 2-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.