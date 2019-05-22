Mitch Walding
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Baseball
Professional: Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies AAA)
Walding, a 26-year-old third baseman, had three two-hit games in the past week, going 2-for-4 in a 10-3 loss to Charlotte on May 17, 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBIs and two runs in a 10-8 win over Charlotte the next day, and 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two runs in Tuesday’s 9-3 win over Syracuse.
Gio Brusa
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Baseball
Professional: Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants AA)
Brusa, a 25-year-old first baseman, went 2-for-4 with a run in a 4-2 loss to Akron, was 2-for-4 again the next day, and had a single in the third game of the series, a 5-2 win.
Aaron Sackschewsky
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Archery
College: James Madison
Sackschewsky, a senior, won a spot on the 2019 Collegiate Archery All-American Team as well as the 2019 Collegiate Archery Academic All-American Team, the third year he has been named to both teams. He also won the 2019 Indoor Collegiate Archery Championship for Bowhunter and set two new collegiate indoor records.
Alex Patterson
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Baseball
College: UC Santa Barbara
Patterson, a senior reliever, pitched an inning of relief in an 8-2 win over Hawaii, allowing one run on one hit and a walk.
Brett Young
High school: Lodi
Sport: Baseball
College: Delta State (Miss.)
Young, a senior outfielder, went 3-for-3 with two runs as Delta State opened the D-II South Regional with a 5-1 win over Embry-Riddle on Thursday, then had two walks and a run in the regional championship, a 9-6 win over Valdosta State.
Jessica Hartwell
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: Texas Tech
Hartwell, a senior infielder, went 2-for-3 with a two-run triple and a run as the Red Raiders opened the Baton Rouge Regional with a 3-0 win over Louisiana Tech on Friday, then had a double, an RBI and a run in a 3-1 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday. In Sunday’s 5-4 win over No. 10 LSU, Hartwell went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, but was hitless later that day in the regional championship, a 5-1 loss to LSU.
Trevor Arntson
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Baseball
College: Sacramento City
Arntson, a freshman pitcher, tossed a scoreless inning of relief in a 12-1 playoff loss to Ohlone College. Sacramento won the series to qualify for the state championship tournament, along with Delta College.
