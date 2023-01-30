The Liberty Ranch girls basketball team stayed perfect in Sierra Valley Conference play with Friday’s 70-19 win over Bradshaw Christian, with a double-double from Haley Smith.

Smith led the Hawks with 19 points and 11 rebounds, and added 4 steals. Sierra Dunnagan had 11 points and 5 steals, Vanessa Cuevas had 11 points, 5 steals and 4 rebounds, Sophia Felix had 11 points, 4 boards and 3 steals, Kendall Duryee had 8 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists, Summer McCoy had 4 points and 6 boards, Carlie McCormick had 3 points and 5 steals, and Skylar Jordet had 2 points and 3 rebounds.

