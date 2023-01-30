The Liberty Ranch girls basketball team stayed perfect in Sierra Valley Conference play with Friday’s 70-19 win over Bradshaw Christian, with a double-double from Haley Smith.
Smith led the Hawks with 19 points and 11 rebounds, and added 4 steals. Sierra Dunnagan had 11 points and 5 steals, Vanessa Cuevas had 11 points, 5 steals and 4 rebounds, Sophia Felix had 11 points, 4 boards and 3 steals, Kendall Duryee had 8 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists, Summer McCoy had 4 points and 6 boards, Carlie McCormick had 3 points and 5 steals, and Skylar Jordet had 2 points and 3 rebounds.
Liberty Ranch (19-2, 7-0 SVC) hosts Galt (5-12, 3-4) today.
Varsity boys: Tracy 65, Tokay 50
The Tigers dropped to 1-7 in TCAL play with Friday’s loss, with 14 points from John Carlo Agbayani, 13 from Brock Sell, 12 from Hashir Khan, 5 from Maeher Dhaliwal, 4 from Abdullah Munir and 2 from Zeeshaun Akbar.
Tokay (2-17 overall) hosted West on Monday.
Varsity boys: Bradshaw Christian 49, Liberty Ranch 48
The Hawks dropped to 3-4 in the SVC on Friday, and will play at Galt today.
Varsity boys: Modesto Christian 78, Lodi 31
The Flames fell below .500 in TCAL play with Friday’s loss, to a 3-4 record, and played Lincoln on Monday.
Varsity girls: Tracy 49, Tokay 25
The Tigers fell to 0-4 in the TCAL with Friday’s loss, and faced West on Monday.
Varsity boys: El Dorado 70, Galt 58
The Warriors stayed winless in the SVC with Friday’s loss, with 22 points from Brock Jedlicka, 10 each from Carson Cagle and Zavion Mitchell, 9 from Wilson Garcia, 5 from Antonio Suarez and 2 from Andre Saldivar.
Varsity girls: El Dorado 50, Galt 30
The Warriors dropped to 3-4 in the SVC with Friday’s loss, and will play at Liberty Ranch today.
JV boys: Lodi 83, Modesto Christian 64
Giuseppe Guidi led the Flames with 23 points and Drew Tetz added 20 in the JV Flames’ victory on Friday. Sean Tetz added 15 points, Noah Rivera had 13, Alex Sauseda had 10, and Ricky O’Boyle and Jack Latteri each scored 1.
